Probation officer charged over alleged Sh170,000 bribery scheme

A Principal Probation Officer was Tuesday charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over allegations that he solicited a Sh170,000 bribe in exchange for influencing the outcome of a criminal case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) arraigned Julius Irungu Njogu on a charge of requesting a financial advantage contrary to Section 6(1)(a), as read together with Sections 18(1) and 18(2) of the Anti-Bribery Act.

The prosecution told the court that on July 16, 2026, at Kangema Law Courts in Murang’a County, Njogu, while serving as the Principal Probation Officer, allegedly requested Sh170,000 from Peter Njihia Njuguna on behalf of Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi.

According to the prosecution, the money was allegedly sought in exchange for securing a favourable sentence in a criminal matter pending before the Kangema Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Njogu denied the charge.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh400,000 or an alternative bond of Sh800,000 pending the hearing of the case.

His co-accused, Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi, did not appear in court after his advocate informed the court that he was unwell.

The court directed Mutegi to appear on July 30, 2026, for plea taking.