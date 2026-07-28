Awer Mabil Siblings: All About Bor and Awer Bul

Awer Mabil is a professional Australian soccer player known for his pace, technical ability, and work rate as a winger.

Born on September 15, 1995, in Kakuma, Kenya, to South Sudanese parents who were refugees, he moved to Australia with his family at a young age.

Mabil’s journey embodies resilience, having overcome significant challenges from his early life in a refugee camp to becoming a prominent figure in Australian and international football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Awer has an older brother named Awer G. Bul and had a younger sister named Bor Mabil.

His older brother is a co-founder and director of the humanitarian charity Barefoot to Boots, which focuses on providing better health, education, and gender equality for refugees.

His younger sister was a 19-year-old nursing student and a prominent supporter of his football career.

Tragically, she was killed in a car accident in Adelaide, Australia, in 2019.

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Career

Mabil began his professional career in Australia with Adelaide United, making his A-League debut in 2013.

He quickly impressed with his flair and speed, earning a move to Europe.

In Denmark, he enjoyed successful spells with clubs like FC Midtjylland, where he won league titles and developed into a reliable performer.

He also had stints in Portugal with Paços de Ferreira and later in Turkey and other leagues.

Mabil has been a consistent presence for the Socceroos since his debut in 2015, participating in FIFA World Cups and AFC Asian Cups.

Known for his dribbling and ability to create chances, he has contributed key goals and assists on the international stage.

After time abroad, he returned to Australian football, continuing to influence the game both on and off the pitch through community work and advocacy for refugees and Indigenous causes.

Accolades

With FC Midtjylland, Mabil won multiple Danish Superliga titles and domestic cups.

He was part of the Australian squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mabil has also received recognition for his community contributions, including work supporting refugee programs and youth development in Australia and South Sudan.