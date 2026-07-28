Mohamed A. Touré is a professional soccer striker who plays for Norwich City and represents the Australia national team.

Born on March 26, 2004, in a refugee camp in Conakry, Guinea, to Liberian parents, he moved to Australia as an infant with his family.

Touré rose to prominence as one of the youngest debutants and goalscorers in A-League history, quickly establishing himself as a talented, physical forward known for his pace and goal-scoring ability.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mohamed has an older brother, Al Hassan Touré, who has also represented Australia at the senior international level and played professionally, including for Adelaide United.

His younger brother, Musa Touré, is a professional footballer who has played for Adelaide United and Randers FC in Denmark.

Touré also has a sister, Mariam, who plays in the South Australian women’s football league, along with other younger siblings.

Also Read: Naomi Girma Siblings: Getting to Know Nathaniel Girma

Career

Touré’s professional journey began at Adelaide United, where he made his A-League debut in February 2020 at just 15 years and 320 days old.

Days later, he scored his first goal, becoming the youngest goalscorer in A-League history.

He spent several seasons with the club, showcasing his talent before moving to Europe in 2022 with French side Stade de Reims.

After time with Reims’ reserve team and a loan at Paris FC, he joined Danish club Randers FC in 2024, where he continued to develop.

In February 2026, Touré transferred to English club Norwich City in the EFL Championship.

He made an immediate impact, scoring on debut and netting a hat-trick in his first start, earning recognition as EFL Young Player of the Month for February.

His performances have highlighted his clinical finishing and physical presence.

Internationally, Touré debuted for the Socceroos in 2023 and has earned caps, including scoring goals in Soccer Ashes matches against New Zealand.

Accolades

Touré holds records as one of the youngest players and goalscorers in A-League history.

At Norwich City, he was named EFL Young Player of the Month for February 2026 following his impressive start, including multiple hat-tricks.

His contributions have helped him gain selection for Australia’s senior national team and under-23 squads, marking him as a key prospect in Australian football.