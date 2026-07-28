Connor Metcalfe Siblings: Getting to Know Lacey Metcalfe

Connor Isaac Metcalfe is an Australian professional soccer player born on 5 November 1999 in Newcastle, New South Wales.

He plays as a central midfielder for FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga and represents the Australian national team, the Socceroos.

Metcalfe is known for his technical ability, vision, work rate, and composure in midfield.

He rose from junior football in Newcastle to become a key figure in Australian soccer, transitioning successfully from the A-League to European competition.

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Accolades

Siblings

Connor has a younger sister named Lacey, who is also a competitive football player in Lake Macquarie, Australia.

The siblings grew up in a sports-oriented family in the Newcastle area, though soccer was not the dominant sport at home.

His father, Grant, played rugby league, while his mother, Francine, played netball.

Also Read: Harry Souttar Siblings: Meet John Souttar

Career

Metcalfe began his football journey with South Cardiff Community Football Club in Newcastle.

He moved to Melbourne in 2014 to join the Melbourne City academy, progressing through the youth ranks and National Premier Leagues setup.

He made his A-League debut as a substitute in 2018 and gradually established himself as a first-team regular.

During his time at Melbourne City, he contributed significantly to the team’s success, notably scoring a brace in a memorable 6-0 derby win over Melbourne Victory in 2021.

In 2022, he transferred to FC St. Pauli in Germany, initially in the 2. Bundesliga.

He played a key role in the club’s promotion to the Bundesliga and has since adapted to top-flight German football, earning regular appearances.

Internationally, Metcalfe debuted for the Socceroos in 2021.

He has accumulated over 40 caps and scored crucial goals, including in World Cup qualifiers and at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he found the net against Turkey.

Accolades

With Melbourne City, Metcalfe won the A-League Premiership in the 2020–21 season.

At St. Pauli, he contributed to the 2. Bundesliga title win that secured promotion to the Bundesliga.

On the individual front, he received the Harry Kewell Medal as Australia’s Young Player of the Year in 2021.

He was also named in the PFA A-League Team of the Season and has been recognized for his performances with the Socceroos during major campaigns.