Miloš Degenek Siblings: All About Đorđe Degenek

Miloš Degenek is a professional soccer player who plays as a centre-back for Cypriot First Division club APOEL and represents the Australia national team, the Socceroos.

Born on April 28, 1994, in Knin, Croatia, to Serbian parents, he and his family fled the conflict in the former Yugoslavia when he was a toddler.

They eventually emigrated to Sydney, Australia, in 2000, settling in the suburb of Campsie.

Degenek is known for his physical presence, defensive solidity, and leadership qualities on the pitch.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Miloš has an older brother named Đorđe Degenek.

The family, including parents Nada and Dušan, faced significant hardships as refugees before and after moving to Australia.

Degenek has spoken about using his professional salary to support his parents and brother, emphasizing the strong family bonds that helped him through difficult early years.

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Career

Degenek’s professional journey began in Germany with VfB Stuttgart’s youth and reserve teams.

He later moved to Serbia, where he enjoyed major success with Red Star Belgrade, winning multiple Serbian SuperLiga titles and domestic cups.

His career has taken him across continents, including a stint with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, where he contributed to an AFC Champions League victory, as well as time in the MLS with Columbus Crew.

He has also played in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos before returning to Europe with APOEL.

Internationally, Degenek initially represented Serbia at youth levels before committing to Australia.

He made his senior debut for the Socceroos in 2016 and has since become a key figure in the national team defense, featuring in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups as well as the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Accolades

Degenek’s trophy cabinet highlights his success at club level.

With Red Star Belgrade, he secured several Serbian SuperLiga championships (including 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, and 2023–24) and Serbian Cup wins.

He also triumphed in the AFC Champions League with Al-Hilal in 2019.