NCAJ unveils justice reforms, steps up 2027 election preparedness

The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) has intensified preparations for the 2027 General Election by strengthening collaboration among justice sector institutions while unveiling a raft of reforms aimed at improving access to justice and enhancing public confidence in Kenya’s legal system.

Speaking during the 38th NCAJ meeting in Mombasa, Chief Justice Martha Koome said election preparedness goes beyond managing the electoral process and requires the entire justice sector to be ready to uphold constitutionalism, protect rights, resolve disputes efficiently and maintain public trust in the rule of law.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 General Election, the Council must continue preparing early. I encourage the NCAJ Election Preparedness Committee to continue providing leadership in facilitating coordinated planning among all justice sector institutions,” she said.

The Chief Justice said strengthening the NCAJ Election Preparedness Committee would improve coordination among justice institutions and enhance readiness to handle election-related legal and constitutional issues.

Beyond election planning, the Council is considering several reforms designed to modernise the justice system.

Among them is the proposed Open Prison Model, which seeks to complement Kenya’s correctional system by promoting offender rehabilitation while maintaining lawful custody, judicial oversight and public safety.

Justice Koome said the model presents an opportunity to explore innovative rehabilitation approaches that better prepare offenders for successful reintegration into society without compromising security.

The Council is also examining the introduction of Recovery Treatment Courts, which would adopt a problem-solving approach for offenders whose criminal behaviour is linked to substance use disorders.

According to the Chief Justice, if carefully designed and piloted, the specialised courts could reduce repeat offending, improve rehabilitation outcomes and strengthen collaboration between the justice, health, probation, correctional and community sectors.

The meeting also discussed the Draft Sexual Offences Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen the justice sector’s response to sexual and gender-based violence, including the growing challenge of femicide.

Other reforms under review include a proposed Instant Traffic Fines framework intended to promote efficient enforcement of traffic laws while safeguarding fairness, consistency and due process.

If properly implemented, Justice Koome said the framework could improve compliance with traffic regulations, reduce unnecessary litigation and contribute to safer roads.

Additional reform proposals focus on strengthening collaboration in wildlife justice and management, improving identification parade procedures to protect victims, witnesses and suspects, and developing child-friendly interview guidelines to safeguard children’s rights while preserving the integrity of legal proceedings.

“Taken together, these reforms demonstrate a justice sector that is willing to innovate, embrace evidence-based approaches and continuously improve the quality of justice delivered to the people of Kenya,” Justice Koome said.

She urged justice sector institutions to embrace collaboration, saying it strengthens rather than weakens institutional independence.

“The success of our work will not be measured by the number of policies we approve or meetings we convene, but by the tangible improvements experienced by those who depend on our justice system every day,” she said.

During the meeting, the Council launched the Justice Sector ICT Policy and Action Plan, providing a common roadmap for digital transformation across justice institutions.

It also unveiled Standard Operating Procedures on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence to strengthen institutional collaboration, clarify roles and responsibilities, and ensure survivors receive timely, dignified and trauma-informed services throughout the justice process.

The Council further launched Standard Operating Procedures for the Effective Undertaking of Service Delivery Initiatives to improve planning, coordination and implementation of justice sector outreach programmes.

In addition, NCAJ introduced the People-Centred Justice Guidelines and the accompanying People-Centred Justice Study, which aim to reshape justice delivery by placing the needs and experiences of citizens at the centre of service provision.

“Today’s launch of various policy documents is a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to building a justice sector that is coordinated, people-centred and capable of responding to emerging challenges while remaining faithful to the Constitution,” Justice Koome said.

She noted that the five reform instruments demonstrate what can be achieved when institutions work together to address increasingly complex and interconnected justice challenges through coordinated and innovative responses.