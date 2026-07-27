Jacob Italiano Siblings: Getting to Know Danica Italiano

Jacob Michael Italiano is an Australian professional footballer who plays primarily as a right-back for Austrian Bundesliga club Grazer AK and has earned caps for the senior Australia national team, the Socceroos.

Born on July 30, 2001, in Perth, Western Australia, to Italian parents, the 24-year-old has emerged as a versatile and attacking full-back.

Italiano is known for his energy, crossing ability, and goal-scoring threat from wide positions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jacob comes from a supportive family with Italian heritage.

He has at least one sister, Danica, who has been publicly supportive of his career, including during major tournaments.

His family, particularly his mother, has made notable sacrifices to support his football development, such as selling a shop to help fund his move overseas for opportunities in Europe.

Also Read: Mathilde Harviken Siblings: Getting to Know Johanne Harviken

Career

Italiano began his professional career with Perth Glory in the A-League, making his debut as a teenager and contributing to the team’s Premiership success in the 2018–19 season.

In 2019, he moved to Germany to join Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he primarily featured for the club’s reserve side in the lower divisions while developing his skills.

In 2024, he transferred to Grazer AK in Austria, where he has established himself as a key player in the Bundesliga, scoring multiple goals and providing assists as a modern full-back.

His strong performances earned him a senior call-up to the Socceroos in late 2025, with his debut coming against Canada.

He has since been involved in national team setups, including FIFA World Cup preparations.

Accolades

At club level, Italiano was part of Perth Glory’s A-League Premiership-winning squad in 2018–19.

With the Australian youth teams, he helped the U23 side achieve third place at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2020 and runner-up at the WAFF U-23 Championship in 2024.

He also represented Australia at the U17 level in regional youth championships.