Jordan Bos Siblings: All About Kasey Bos

Jordan Jacob Bos, born on October 29, 2002, in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional soccer player who plays as a left-back for Eredivisie club Feyenoord and represents the Australian national team, the Socceroos.

Raised in the southwestern Melbourne suburb of Point Cook by parents Jacco and Sandra, Bos has Dutch heritage through his father, who hails from Wierden in the Netherlands.

This dual connection has influenced his career path across continents.

He attended Lumen Christi Catholic Primary School and Emmanuel College in Point Cook, beginning his football journey at local clubs like Hoppers Crossing SC before progressing through Melbourne City’s academy.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jordan is the older brother of Kasey Bos, a fellow professional footballer.

Kasey, the younger sibling, plays as a player for Excelsior Rotterdam in the Netherlands, placing the brothers in the same country and even the same city at times during their careers.

The Bos brothers’ shared Dutch-Australian background and parallel professional paths in European football have strengthened their family ties through the sport.

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Career

Bos’s professional career began with Melbourne City in the A-League, where he signed his first contract in 2021 and developed into a reliable left-back over two Premiership-winning seasons.

His breakout performances in Australia caught the attention of European clubs, leading to a move to Belgian side KVC Westerlo in 2023.

After two productive seasons in Belgium, he transferred to Feyenoord in 2025, marking a significant step up to one of the Netherlands’ historic clubs.

At Feyenoord, Bos has continued to impress with his attacking runs, defensive solidity, and versatility.

Internationally, he made his Socceroos debut in March 2023 against Ecuador and has since earned over two dozen caps, including standout contributions during Australia’s campaigns.

Accolades

With Melbourne City, Bos was part of back-to-back A-League Premiership-winning teams.

His consistent performances earned him a place in the Socceroos squad for major tournaments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he has been highlighted as a key young talent.

At the club level, his move to Feyenoord underscores the high regard in which he is held, and he has received praise for his contributions in the Eredivisie.