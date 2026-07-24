Sarah Zadrazil Siblings: Get to Know Patrick Zadrazil

Sarah Zadrazil is an Austrian professional footballer born on February 19, 1993, in Bad Ischl, Austria.

She plays as a midfielder for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga and represents the Austria national team, where she is the second-most capped player with over 128 appearances.

Zadrazil is known for her technical ability, vision, work rate, and leadership in midfield.

She grew up in St. Gilgen and began playing football at a young age, initially with boys’ teams.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sarah was inspired to play football by her older brother Patrick, who competed up to the second division level in Austria.

Patrick served as her biggest role model and early influence, with their father, a football coach, also providing training support during her formative years.

Career

Zadrazil started her youth career with local clubs like USC Abersee and SG FC Bergheim/USK Hof, playing alongside boys until age 14.

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In 2012, she became the first Austrian woman to earn a college scholarship in the United States, joining the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers.

There, she set numerous program records, including career points (102), assists (48), and game-winning goals (11), while earning multiple All-Conference and Player of the Year honors.

She turned professional with Turbine Potsdam in 2016 after a brief stint with Washington Spirit Reserves.

In 2020, she joined Bayern Munich, where she has been a key contributor to the team’s dominance.

Internationally, she debuted for Austria in 2010 and played a major role in the team’s historic run to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 semifinals.

Accolades

Zadrazil has enjoyed substantial success at club level with Bayern Munich, winning multiple Bundesliga titles (including 2020–21, 2022–23, 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26), DFB-Pokal titles, and DFB-Supercups.

She contributed to the club’s first domestic double in 2024–25 and a record unbeaten league run.

With Austria, she won the Cyprus Women’s Cup in 2016.

Individually, she was named Austrian Footballer of the Year in 2018 and again in 2025 (setting a points record in the voting).

She has also received the Salzburger Leonidas Sportwoman of the Year award and was inducted into the ETSU Hall of Fame.

Her consistency, leadership, and impact both on and off the pitch have made her a standout figure in European women’s football.