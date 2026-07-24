Vanessa Gilles Siblings: All About Sebastian

Vanessa Brigitte Gilles is a Canadian professional soccer player born on March 11, 1996, in Châteauguay, Quebec.

She plays as a centre-back for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga and is a key member of the Canada women’s national team.

Gilles is known for her defensive solidity, leadership, aerial ability, and surprising goal-scoring threat from the back.

Her family lived in Shanghai for the first 12 years of her life before moving to Ottawa, Ontario, where she grew up.

Originally a competitive tennis player, she switched to soccer in her mid-teens, briefly trying goalkeeping before settling as a defender.

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Career

Accolades

Siblings

Vanessa comes from a sports-oriented family and has a brother named Sebastian.

Her family background, including her parents Denis (born in Paris) and Giuseppina (born in Montreal), has played a formative role in her athletic development and values.

She maintains close ties with her family in the Ottawa and Montreal areas.

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Career

Gilles began her soccer path with Ottawa Capital United SC, winning a league title in 2013 and earning a bronze medal with Team Ontario at the Canada Summer Games.

She played college soccer for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats from 2014 to 2017, where she earned multiple All-Conference honors, including AAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, and graduated with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in IT.

Professionally, she started in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol, scoring 10 goals in 14 games and winning the Cypriot Women’s Cup.

She then moved to France with Bordeaux (2018–2021), where she established herself in the top division.

After a short stint with Angel City FC in the NWSL, she joined Olympique Lyonnais on loan in 2022 (later made permanent), winning multiple French league titles, the Coupe de France, and reaching the Champions League semifinals.

In 2025, she transferred to Bayern Munich, adding German titles to her resume.

Internationally, she debuted for Canada in 2019 after a brief appearance with France U23.

She has been instrumental in Canada’s success, including the 2021 Olympic gold medal.

Accolades

With Canada, Gilles won Olympic gold in Tokyo 2021 and earned a silver medal at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

She was named Canada Soccer Women’s Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025.

At the club level, she secured multiple Première Ligue titles with Lyon (2022–23, 2023–24, 2024–25), the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Championnes, plus league and cup successes with Bayern Munich.

Individual recognition includes CONCACAF W Championship Best XI and UNFP Première Ligue Team of the Year honors.

A park in Ottawa’s Gloucester neighborhood was named after her in 2021, reflecting her impact on the local community.