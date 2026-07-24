Maggie Grace is an American actress who has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She rose to fame after playing Shannon Rutherford on the hit television series “Lost” and later gained international recognition for her role as Kim Mills in the “Taken” film trilogy.

Grace has built a successful career across television, film and theater. Her other notable roles include Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki on “Fear the Walking Dead” and Irina in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.” She has also appeared in films such as “The Jane Austen Book Club,” “Knight and Day,” “Faster” and “Malice in Wonderland.”

With a career spanning more than two decades, Grace has established herself as a versatile actress who has worked across several successful television series and film franchises. Her work in major productions, along with her theater and other entertainment projects, has contributed to her estimated $4 million net worth.

Maggie Grace Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth September 21, 1983 Date of Birth Worthington, Ohio

Early Life

Maggie Grace was born Margaret Grace Denig on September 21, 1983, in Worthington, Ohio. She grew up in a family that operated a jewelry business and attended Christian schools before enrolling at Thomas Worthington High School.

Grace developed an interest in acting while she was still young. During her teenage years, she became involved in local theater and performed in school and community productions. One of her early stage appearances was in a production of “The Crucible.”

She also developed a strong interest in classic literature, particularly the works of William Shakespeare and Jane Austen. Her passion for literature would later influence some of her professional choices, including her role in “The Jane Austen Book Club.”

Maggie Grace’s Early Acting Career

Grace left high school and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally. After securing an agent, she began auditioning for television and film roles while continuing her acting training.

Her first credited work included an appearance in the web series “Rachel’s Room.” She later landed a role in the television pilot “Septuplets,” although the project was not picked up as a full series.

In 2002, Grace received one of her first major opportunities when she portrayed a teenage murder victim in the television film “Murder in Greenwich.” Her performance earned her a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

The recognition helped Grace gain further opportunities. She went on to appear in television shows including “CSI: Miami,” “The Lyon’s Den,” “Miracles,” “Like Family,” “Cold Case” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

She also secured roles in films such as “Twelve Mile Road” and “Creature Unknown.”

Breakthrough Role on ‘Lost’

Grace’s career took a major turn in 2004 when she was cast as Shannon Rutherford on the ABC drama series “Lost.”

The series became one of the most popular television shows of its generation, following a group of plane crash survivors stranded on a mysterious island. Grace’s character, Shannon, was one of the show’s original survivors and became an important part of the early storylines.

Her performance earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2005. Although her character was written out of the main storyline during the show’s second season, Grace later returned for additional appearances, including the series finale.

The success of “Lost” significantly raised Grace’s profile and helped establish her as a recognizable television actress. She also shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with the ensemble cast after the series received recognition for its performances.

Her time on “Lost” also opened the door to more prominent film opportunities.

Maggie Grace’s Role in the ‘Taken’ Franchise

One of Grace’s most recognizable film roles came in 2008 when she appeared alongside Liam Neeson in the action thriller “Taken.”

Grace played Kim Mills, the daughter of Neeson’s character, Bryan Mills. The film became a major commercial success and developed into a successful action franchise.

Grace reprised her role in “Taken 2” and “Taken 3,” allowing her to remain connected to one of the most successful film franchises of her career.

Her involvement in the “Taken” series expanded her international profile and became an important milestone in her career. The franchise also gave her the opportunity to work alongside established action stars and appear in major Hollywood productions.

Other Film Roles and ‘The Twilight Saga’

Following her success on “Lost” and “Taken,” Grace continued to build her film career.

In 2007, she appeared in “Suburban Girl” alongside Alec Baldwin and starred in “The Jane Austen Book Club.” The latter was particularly significant because of her long-standing interest in Jane Austen’s work.

She later appeared in “Malice in Wonderland” and “Flying Lessons.” Grace also joined the cast of “Knight and Day,” starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, and appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in the action film “Faster.”

Grace further expanded her film profile when she joined “The Twilight Saga” franchise. She played Irina in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and returned for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

Her involvement in the franchise added another major film series to her career and helped maintain her visibility among international audiences.

Television Career and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Grace continued working in television after her time on “Lost.”

She made a guest appearance on the comedy-drama series “Californication” and later took on one of her most important television roles when she joined “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2018.

On the series, Grace portrayed Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki, a journalist and documentarian who becomes an important member of the show’s group of survivors.

The role allowed Grace to return to a major television production and explore a character in a post-apocalyptic drama. Her character was also featured in “The Althea Tapes,” a series of short episodes connected to the “Fear the Walking Dead” universe.

During this period, Grace continued appearing in films, including “The Hurricane Heist,” “Supercon” and “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.”

Broadway and Other Work

Grace has also explored theater during her acting career.

In 2012, she made her Broadway debut in a production of “Picnic,” appearing alongside Sebastian Stan. The production was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by William Inge.

Her theater work added another dimension to her career and allowed her to demonstrate her abilities outside film and television.

Grace has also worked as a narrator. In 2015, she narrated the documentary “Unity,” which explored themes surrounding humanity and personal transformation.

Beyond acting and narration, she has appeared on the covers of several magazines throughout her career, further expanding her profile in the entertainment industry.

Maggie Grace’s Personal Life

Maggie Grace married Brent Bushnell, a technology entrepreneur and CEO, in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.

Grace has generally maintained a relatively private personal life while continuing to focus on her acting career and family.

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