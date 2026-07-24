Suspect shot dead after allegedly attacking police officer with sword in Isiolo

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly attempted to attack an officer with a Somali sword during a foot patrol in Isiolo Town on Thursday night.

Police officers were patrolling along the APS Line–St Kizito Road at about 11.46 p.m. when they heard distress calls and rushed towards the source.

As they responded, they encountered a group of young men running in their direction. The officers ordered them to stop, but one of the men allegedly drew a Somali sword and attempted to stab a police officer.

Police said the officer fired a warning shot into the air, but the suspect allegedly ignored the warning and continued charging at him while wielding the sword.

The officer then fired a second shot, hitting the suspect in the left upper arm.

The injured man was rushed to Isiolo County Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Senior officers visited the scene.

Investigators recovered a Somali sword and a wooden club, which were retained as exhibits.

The scene was documented and processed before the body of the unidentified suspect was moved to the Isiolo County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And police in Isiolo County have arrested a suspect following the murder of an 18-year-old woman whose severely burnt body was found inside a washroom at the Deputy County Commissioner’s office compound in Cherab, Merti Sub-County.

The grim discovery was made on Thursday night after an office assistant at the DCC-Cherab offices went to a washroom and detected a foul smell coming from one of the toilet stalls.

The office assistant forced open the stall door and found the severely burnt body of an unidentified person, which was burnt beyond recognition.

Police officers fr responded to the scene within the DCC-Cherab compound.

Investigations later established that the deceased was 18-year-old Nasibo Tadicha Abdi, who had been reported missing by her father after she disappeared at about 7 p.m. on July 22. Her family positively identified the body.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before a post-mortem examination was conducted. The body was subsequently released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Police said one suspect was arrested in connection with the killing.

Investigations into the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are ongoing.