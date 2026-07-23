Christopher Eccleston is an English actor who has an estimated net worth of $6 million. He is best known for playing the Ninth Doctor in the BBC science-fiction series “Doctor Who” and Matt Jamison in the HBO drama series “The Leftovers.”

Eccleston has built a successful career across television, film and theater spanning more than three decades. He has appeared in critically acclaimed productions such as “Our Friends in the North,” “Cracker,” “28 Days Later,” “The Others,” “Shallow Grave” and “Thor: The Dark World.”

His career has also included major roles in stage productions, television dramas and audio projects. Through his work across these areas, Eccleston has established himself as one of Britain’s most respected character actors.

Christopher Eccleston Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth February 16, 1964 Place of Birth Salford, England

Early Life

Christopher Eccleston was born on February 16, 1964, in Salford, England, to Elsie and Ronnie Eccleston. He grew up with his older twin brothers, Alan and Keith.

Eccleston attended Joseph Eastham High School before enrolling at Salford Tech, where he completed a two-year acting course. He later continued his professional training at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Before establishing himself as an actor, Eccleston worked several jobs, including positions at a supermarket and on construction sites. His early experiences came before he secured the acting opportunities that eventually launched his professional career.

Christopher Eccleston’s Television Career

Eccleston began his television career in the early 1990s with guest appearances on shows including “Blood Rights,” “Casualty,” “Inspector Morse,” “Chancer” and “Boon.”

He gained greater recognition in 1993 after taking on the role of DCI David Bilborough in the ITV crime drama “Cracker.” He remained with the series through 1994, helping establish himself as a prominent British television actor.

Eccleston’s profile continued to grow with leading roles in productions such as “Hearts and Minds” and “Our Friends in the North.” He also starred in the 1996 television film “Hillsborough.”

After taking a break from television, Eccleston returned to the small screen with appearances in productions including “Clocking Off,” “Strumpet,” “Othello,” “Flesh and Blood” and “Sunday.”

Doctor Who Breakthrough

One of the defining moments of Eccleston’s career came in 2005 when he was cast as the Ninth Doctor in the BBC’s revival of “Doctor Who.”

Eccleston became the first actor to portray the Doctor when the long-running science-fiction series returned to television after a lengthy break. Although he appeared in only one season, his performance was widely recognized and helped introduce the iconic character to a new generation of viewers.

His portrayal of the Ninth Doctor remains one of the most important roles of his career and significantly increased his international profile.

Career After Doctor Who

Following his departure from “Doctor Who,” Eccleston continued to build an extensive television career.

He appeared in the NBC superhero series “Heroes,” where he played Claude Rains. He later portrayed John Lennon in the television film “Lennon Naked” and appeared in the anthology series “Accused.”

In 2011, Eccleston starred in the miniseries “The Shadow Line” and appeared in “The Borrowers.” He later took roles in productions including “Blackout” and “Lucan.”

Another major television role came in 2014 when Eccleston joined the HBO supernatural drama “The Leftovers.” He played Matt Jamison, a complex character who became an important part of the series. He remained on the show until it concluded in 2017.

Eccleston subsequently appeared in shows including “Fortitude,” “Safe House” and the BBC drama “The A Word.” He also starred in the drama “Come Home” and appeared in a television adaptation of “King Lear.”

His later television credits include “Close to Me,” “My Name Is Leon” and the family series “Dodger.” In 2024, he played Captain Ted Connelly in the fourth season of HBO’s “True Detective,” subtitled “Night Country.”

Christopher Eccleston’s Film Career

Eccleston made his film debut in 1991 when he played Derek Bentley in the drama “Let Him Have It.” The role was based on the real-life case of Bentley, a young man who was convicted of murder.

He later appeared in films including “Anchoress” and “Shallow Grave,” the latter directed by Danny Boyle. Eccleston continued working in both independent and mainstream productions, earning recognition for his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

His film credits during the 1990s included “Jude,” “A Price Above Rubies,” “Elizabeth,” “Heart” and “eXistenZ.”

In the early 2000s, Eccleston appeared in “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “The Others” and “The Invisible Circus.” He later reunited with Danny Boyle for “28 Days Later,” one of his most notable film appearances.

Eccleston also played villains in major productions, including Destro in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and Malekith in Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

His later film work has included “Legend,” “Song for Marion,” “Dead in a Week or Your Money Back,” “Where Hands Touch,” “Young Woman and the Sea” and “Chasing Millions.”

Stage Career

Theater has remained an important part of Eccleston’s career. He made his professional stage debut in 1988 in a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Bristol Old Vic.

He later appeared in productions at the National Theatre and other major venues. His stage credits have included “Bent,” “Abingdon Square,” “Aide-Memoire” and “Waiting at the Water’s Edge.”

In 2000, Eccleston appeared in a West End production of “Miss Julie.” He later played the title role in “Hamlet” at the West Yorkshire Playhouse and appeared in an off-West End production of “A Doll’s House.”

His other notable stage roles include “Antigone” at the National Theatre and “Macbeth” at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. In 2023, he appeared in productions of “NASSIM” and “A Christmas Carol.”

His extensive theater work has further strengthened his reputation as a versatile performer capable of moving between television, film and live performance.

Narration and Audio Work

In addition to acting, Eccleston has worked as a narrator and voice performer. His narration credits include documentary projects such as “The Dark Side of Porn” and “Ambulance.”

He has also participated in several audio dramas, including “Pig Paradise,” “Bayeux Tapestry” and “This Sceptred Isle.”

Eccleston returned to the “Doctor Who” universe in 2021 when he reprised his role as the Ninth Doctor in the audio series “The Ninth Doctor Adventures.” The project allowed him to revisit one of his most recognizable characters years after leaving the television series.

Personal Life

Christopher Eccleston married his wife, Mischka, in 2011. The couple had two children, Albert and Esme, before divorcing in 2015.

Eccleston has also spoken publicly about his mental health struggles. In his autobiography, “I Love the Bones of You: My Father and the Making of Me,” he discussed his experiences with anorexia, body dysmorphic disorder and clinical depression.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Eccleston has maintained a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He has continued to take on demanding roles across television, film and theater.

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