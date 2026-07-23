Tempestt Bledsoe is an American television actress who has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She is best known for playing Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, on the popular NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

Bledsoe began her acting career as a child and became a household name after joining the cast of “The Cosby Show” in 1984. She appeared in 157 of the show’s 201 episodes and remained a regular cast member until the sitcom ended in 1992.

Following the conclusion of the series, Bledsoe continued working in television, film, voice acting and reality programming. She also hosted her own talk show and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from New York University.

Her long career in entertainment, combined with her television work and other professional ventures, has contributed to her estimated $4 million net worth. The figure is reported as a combined net worth with her longtime partner, actor Darryl M. Bell.

Tempestt Bledsoe Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth August 1, 1973 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois

Early Life

Tempestt Bledsoe was born on August 1, 1973, in Chicago, Illinois. She developed an interest in entertainment at a young age and began modeling when she was just four years old.

As a child, Bledsoe appeared in commercials for major brands, including Kellogg’s and Safeway. Her early experience in front of the camera eventually led her to television acting.

Her major breakthrough came when she auditioned for “The Cosby Show” at the age of nine. The audition changed the direction of her life and launched a career that would span several decades.

Despite becoming a successful child actress, Bledsoe remained committed to her education. After her years on “The Cosby Show,” she attended New York University and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Tempestt Bledsoe’s Breakthrough on ‘The Cosby Show’

Bledsoe landed the role of Vanessa Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” in 1984. She was 11 years old when the sitcom premiered and quickly became one of its most recognizable young stars.

Vanessa was the fourth child of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad. She was the younger sister of Sondra, Denise and Theo and the older sister of Rudy.

Bledsoe remained on the show throughout its eight-season run, appearing in 157 episodes. Her character’s storylines followed Vanessa as she grew from a young girl into a teenager and young adult.

“The Cosby Show” became one of the most successful sitcoms in television history. It spent five consecutive seasons as the highest-rated show in the United States and remained among the top 20 programs throughout its eight-season run.

The show’s success also helped open the door for other television programs featuring predominantly Black casts, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “In Living Color.” It also produced the successful spin-off series “A Different World.”

Bledsoe made a guest appearance on “A Different World,” connecting her career to the broader television universe created by “The Cosby Show.”

Tempestt Bledsoe’s Acting Career After ‘The Cosby Show’

While working on “The Cosby Show,” Bledsoe also appeared in a number of other television productions. Her early credits included appearances on “NBC Special Treat,” “Andy Williams and the NBC Kids Search for Santa” and “One to Grow On.”

She also appeared in the ABC “Afterschool Special” and made several appearances on “Hollywood Squares.” In 1988, she appeared in the television movie “Dance ’til Dawn” and an episode of the series “Monsters.”

Bledsoe later starred in the 1989 television movie “Dream Date” and reprised her role as Vanessa Huxtable for the 1990 “Earth Day Special.”

Her growing profile also led to her becoming a national spokesperson for the DARE organization in 1989.

After “The Cosby Show” ended in 1992, Bledsoe took time away from acting to complete her college education. She eventually returned to television and expanded her career beyond the role that had made her famous.

The Tempestt Bledsoe Show

In 1995, Bledsoe returned to the spotlight with her own daytime talk show, “The Tempestt Bledsoe Show.”

The program was produced by Columbia TriStar Television and Dick Clark Productions and ran from 1995 to 1996.

The talk show gave Bledsoe an opportunity to take on a different role in the entertainment industry. Instead of appearing as an actress, she served as the central personality of a television program focused on interviews and discussions.

She continued appearing in scripted television after the show ended. Her credits included appearances on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Jenny” and “The Practice.”

Bledsoe also appeared in the film “Johnny B Good” and later took roles in productions including “The Parkers” and the television movie “Santa in Pete.”

Television, Voice Acting and Film Roles

Throughout the 2000s, Bledsoe continued to work across television and film. Her credits during the period included “The Expendables,” “Fire & Ice,” “The Cosby Show: A Look Back” and “BachelorMan.”

She also appeared as a judge on the television program “Pet Star” and had roles in series such as “Rock Me Baby,” “Strong Medicine” and “South of Nowhere.”

In 2008, Bledsoe expanded into voice acting when she joined the animated series “The Replacements.” She contributed her voice to 21 episodes of the show.

Her other screen credits include the film “N-Secure” and the animated movie “ParaNorman,” in which she provided voice work in 2012.

Bledsoe also appeared in television programs such as “Vietnam in HD,” “Guys with Kids,” “Instant Mom” and “Family Reunion.”

Her ability to move between traditional acting, voice work and television hosting helped her maintain a career in entertainment long after her childhood television success.

Reality Television Career

Bledsoe has also participated in several reality television programs.

She appeared on VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club,” a reality series that followed celebrities as they worked toward improving their health and fitness. Her participation reportedly resulted in her losing around 20 pounds.

She later appeared on NBC’s “Fear Factor,” further expanding her television presence beyond scripted acting.

In 2009, Bledsoe and her family appeared on the Fox Reality Channel series “Househusbands of Hollywood.” The program followed the lives of several stay-at-home husbands and their wives and families.

The show also featured former professional baseball player Billy Ashley, former U.S. Marine Corps sniper Grant Reynolds and actor and screenwriter Charlie Mattera.

Bledsoe’s participation in reality television provided another source of visibility and allowed audiences to see a different side of her life away from scripted roles.

Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell

Tempestt Bledsoe has been in a long-term relationship with actor Darryl M. Bell. The couple began dating in 1993 after meeting through their connection to “A Different World.”

Bell is best known for playing Ron Johnson on “A Different World,” the successful “The Cosby Show” spin-off.

Bledsoe and Bell have maintained a relationship for decades and have appeared together in several television projects. Their relationship was also featured on “Househusbands of Hollywood,” which gave viewers a glimpse into their life together.

Their combined net worth is estimated at $4 million, according to available reports.

Personal Life

Despite becoming a television star at a young age, Bledsoe has generally maintained a relatively private personal life.

Her long-term relationship with Bell has remained one of the most notable aspects of her personal life in the public eye. The couple has appeared together at various events and on reality television but has largely kept their relationship away from excessive media attention.

Bledsoe has also remained committed to education and professional development. Her decision to earn a finance degree from New York University demonstrated her interest in building a life and career beyond acting.

She has also maintained an interest in health and fitness and is known to follow a vegetarian lifestyle.

Bledsoe remains close to some of her former “The Cosby Show” co-stars, including Pam Potillo, who played Peter Chiara on the sitcom.

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