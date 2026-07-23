Karyn Parsons is an American actress, model, producer and author who has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She is best known for playing Hilary Banks, the stylish and self-absorbed cousin of Will Smith’s character on the hit NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Parsons became a familiar face on television during the 1990s after joining “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which ran from 1990 to 1996. The series also starred Will Smith, James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert, who was later replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Her role as Hilary Banks made her one of the most recognizable actresses of the era. The character’s fashion sense, confidence and often humorous personality became an important part of the sitcom’s appeal. Parsons appeared in nearly every episode during the show’s six-season run.

While “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” remains her most famous acting role, Parsons later expanded her career into film, television production, children’s literature and educational storytelling. Her work through the Sweet Blackberry Foundation has also allowed her to highlight important stories about Black history and historical figures.

Karyn Parsons Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth October 8, 1966 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Karyn Parsons was born on October 8, 1966, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up as the only child of a biracial family. Her mother, Louise, was African-American and came from Charleston, South Carolina, while her father, Kenneth, was of English and Welsh descent and was from Montana.

Parsons attended Santa Monica High School, where she developed an interest in acting and began pursuing opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Her early television credits included appearances on shows such as “Hunter,” “The Bronx Zoo” and “CBS Summer Playhouse.” These early roles helped her gain experience and eventually led to the breakthrough opportunity that would define her career.

Karyn Parsons’ Breakthrough on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Parsons landed her biggest acting role in 1990 when she was cast as Hilary Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The sitcom followed Will Smith’s character, a fictionalized version of himself, after he moved from Philadelphia to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Parsons played Hilary, the eldest daughter of Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian and the cousin of Will.

Hilary was portrayed as fashionable, ambitious and heavily focused on her appearance and social status. Although she was initially presented as somewhat self-absorbed, the character developed throughout the series and became an important part of the show’s family dynamic.

Parsons worked alongside a talented ensemble cast that included James Avery as Philip Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks, Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks and Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey, the Banks family’s longtime butler.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” became one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s. The show’s combination of comedy and serious social issues helped it remain culturally influential long after its final episode aired.

For Parsons, the role of Hilary Banks brought widespread recognition and became the most significant source of her television fame.

Film and Television Career

While working on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Parsons also explored opportunities in film. In 1995, she appeared alongside Damon Wayans in the comedy film “Major Payne.”

After “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” ended in 1996, Parsons continued to pursue television and film projects. She co-created and starred in the Fox sitcom “Lush Life” alongside Lori Petty. However, the series was short-lived.

Parsons later appeared in Denis Leary’s television series “The Job,” which ran from 2001 to 2002. She also took on roles in films including “The Ladies Man” and independent productions such as “Late Nights” and “13 Moons.”

Although she remained active in entertainment, Parsons gradually moved away from mainstream acting and began focusing more on storytelling and projects with educational and cultural themes.

Sweet Blackberry Foundation

One of the most significant developments in Parsons’ career came when she shifted her attention toward educating young audiences about overlooked figures in Black history.

Around 2005, she founded the Sweet Blackberry Foundation, an organization dedicated to producing stories about important Black historical figures whose contributions have often received limited attention.

The foundation has produced animated short films and books designed to introduce children to these stories in an engaging and accessible way.

The projects have featured narration from several prominent entertainers, including Alfre Woodard, Queen Latifah, Chris Rock and Laurence Fishburne. The films have also been made available through major platforms and television networks.

Through Sweet Blackberry, Parsons has combined her background in entertainment with her interest in education and history. The initiative has become an important part of her professional identity beyond acting.

Karyn Parsons as an Author

Parsons has also established herself as a published author.

In 2019, she released the middle-grade novel “How High the Moon.” The book was inspired by her mother’s childhood experiences in the American South during the Jim Crow era.

The novel explores themes of family, identity, race and belonging through the experiences of a young girl growing up during a difficult period in American history.

Parsons also expanded the Sweet Blackberry brand into children’s books. Her works include “Flying Free,” which tells the story of pioneering aviator Bessie Coleman, and “Saving the Day,” which focuses on inventor Garrett Morgan.

Both books were illustrated by R. Gregory Christie and form part of Parsons’ broader effort to introduce young readers to important figures in Black history.

Her later literary work has further established her as a storyteller whose career extends beyond acting and television.

Return to Acting

Although Parsons largely stepped away from mainstream acting, she occasionally returned to the screen.

In 2020, she appeared in the independent film “Sweet Thing,” directed by her husband, filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell. The film featured members of the Rockwell family, including Parsons and their children.

The project gave Parsons an opportunity to take on a more dramatic role and demonstrated that she remained connected to filmmaking even as her professional focus shifted toward writing and educational storytelling.

Personal Life

Karyn Parsons married filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell in February 2003. The couple have two children, a daughter named Lana and a son named Nico.

The family has also been involved in filmmaking, with Parsons’ children appearing in some of their father’s projects.

Unlike many of her former television co-stars, Parsons has largely maintained a relatively private life away from the mainstream entertainment spotlight. Her professional interests have increasingly centered on writing, education, history and storytelling.

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