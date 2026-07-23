Malcolm-Jamal Warner was an accomplished American actor, director, musician, producer and spoken-word artist who had an estimated net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in July 2025.

Warner rose to fame as Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on the iconic NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, a role he played from 1984 to 1992. His performance earned him a Young Artist Award and an Emmy nomination, establishing him as one of the most recognizable child actors of his generation.

Beyond acting, Warner built a diverse entertainment career that included directing, producing, music and spoken-word performances. He directed episodes of television shows including The Cosby Show, Kenan & Kel, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Malcolm & Eddie. He also starred in and produced Malcolm & Eddie, which ran from 1996 to 2000.

Warner later took on more dramatic roles, including Al Cowlings in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Dr. AJ “The Raptor” Austin on Fox’s medical drama The Resident. His work in music also earned him a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth August 18, 1970 Place of Birth Jersey City, New Jersey

Early Life

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was born on August 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was raised by his mother, Pamela Warner, who later became his manager and played an important role in guiding his career.

His name was inspired by two influential figures. “Malcolm” was chosen in honor of civil rights leader Malcolm X, while “Jamal” was inspired by jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal.

Warner developed an interest in performing at an early age and began studying acting when he was nine years old. He attended acting schools and workshops before enrolling at the Professional Children’s School in New York City, an institution known for accommodating young performers pursuing professional careers.

The Cosby Show

Warner’s career breakthrough came in 1984 when he was cast as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. He was 14 years old when the sitcom premiered.

As the only son in the Huxtable family, Warner portrayed a relatable and humorous teenager whose character matured throughout the show’s eight-season run. His performance made him a household name and earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986.

The Cosby Show became one of the most successful television programs of its era, and Warner’s portrayal of Theo was an important part of its popularity. The role also gave him an opportunity to explore other areas of television production.

While still working on the series, Warner directed several episodes, becoming one of the youngest directors to work on a network sitcom at the time. His early experience behind the camera helped establish directing and storytelling as important parts of his career.

Directing and Acting Career

After The Cosby Show ended in 1992, Warner continued expanding his career beyond acting. He directed music videos for artists including New Edition, Five Star and Special Ed.

He also took on socially conscious projects. In 1992, he directed a short public health film aimed at teenagers that focused on HIV and AIDS awareness.

As an actor, Warner appeared in a variety of television programs, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Touched by an Angel, Listen Up! and CBS Storybreak. He also provided the voice of The Producer in the educational animated series The Magic School Bus.

In 1996, Warner landed another major television role in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie. He starred alongside Eddie Griffin and also worked as a producer and occasional director on the series, which ran until 2000.

Warner subsequently explored more dramatic roles. From 2002 to 2004, he appeared in the post-apocalyptic Showtime series Jeremiah. His later television credits included roles in Community, HawthoRNe, Suits, Major Crimes and Sneaky Pete.

In 2011, he began starring in BET’s family comedy series Reed Between the Lines, where he also served as a producer.

The Resident and Later Career

Warner continued to build his acting career throughout the 2010s and 2020s.

In 2016, he portrayed Al Cowlings in the critically acclaimed miniseries The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The role allowed him to demonstrate his dramatic range and introduced him to a new generation of television viewers.

He later joined the cast of Fox’s medical drama The Resident, playing Dr. AJ “The Raptor” Austin. Warner appeared on the series from 2018 to 2023.

His career also extended into producing. In 2021, Warner acquired the film and television rights to Freedom’s Shore, a book by Russell Duncan. The move reflected his continued interest in developing projects beyond acting.

Music and Grammy Award

Music was another major part of Warner’s career. He was a skilled bass guitarist and spoken-word artist who combined poetry with musical performances.

He released The Miles Long Mixtape and later issued a full-length album. His work as a musician eventually earned him one of the industry’s highest honors.

In 2015, Warner won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his contribution to Robert Glasper’s song “Jesus Children.”

His work in music further demonstrated his versatility as an artist who successfully moved between acting, directing, producing and performance.

Real Estate

Warner reportedly owned a hillside property in Studio City, California, which he purchased in 1994 for approximately $470,000.

The property was later estimated to be worth around $3 million. In his later years, the home was reportedly used as an income-generating property and was offered for rent for approximately $9,000 per month.

It was not immediately clear whether the property remained part of Warner’s personal estate, had been transferred to the Warner Family Trust or had been sold before his death.

Personal Life

Warner had several high-profile relationships during his lifetime. He was previously involved with actress Michelle Thomas, who played his on-screen girlfriend Justine Phillips on The Cosby Show. The two remained close after their relationship ended in 1994. Thomas died in 1998 at the age of 30 after battling a rare form of cancer.

Warner later had a long-term relationship with actress Karen Malina White. He subsequently dated actress Regina King, with whom he was in a relationship for several years before they separated in 2013.

In May 2022, Warner married Tenisha Warner. The couple had a daughter and generally kept their family life private.

Death and Estate Dispute

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54. He drowned while swimming during a family vacation in Costa Rica.

A year after his death, his widow, Tenisha Warner, filed a lawsuit against his mother, Pamela Warner, who was serving as successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust established by the actor in 1996.

According to the lawsuit, Tenisha alleged that Warner’s probate estate did not contain enough assets to meet financial obligations she said were included in their May 2022 prenuptial agreement.

She alleged that Warner had agreed to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as the sole beneficiary. She also claimed that he had agreed to provide her with monthly payments for serving as his chief of staff and assistant, make annual anniversary payments, fund a tax-free retirement account and maintain college funds for their children.

Tenisha sought at least $1.27 million in alleged unpaid obligations, in addition to interest and legal fees. She also asked the court to prevent the trust from distributing assets while the dispute was pending.

The allegations had not been resolved at the time the lawsuit was filed.

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