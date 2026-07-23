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    How to Calculate Impulse

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
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    Impulse is a physics concept that measures the effect of a force acting on an object over a specific period of time. It is equal to the change in an object’s momentum and is commonly used to analyse collisions, impacts, and sports movements. Engineers, athletes, and physics students use impulse calculations to understand how forces influence motion. Learning how to calculate impulse helps you solve physics problems accurately and understand the relationship between force, time, and momentum.

    1. Understand What Impulse Means

    Impulse is produced when a force acts on an object for a certain amount of time, causing the object’s momentum to change.

    The greater the force or the longer it acts, the greater the impulse.

    • Understand the concept of impulse
    • Identify the force acting on the object
    • Determine the time the force acts

    1. Gather the Required Information

    Before calculating impulse, identify the force applied and the time during which the force acts.

    Ensure that force is measured in newtons (N) and time is measured in seconds (s).

    • Record the force in newtons
    • Record the time in seconds
    • Check that the units are correct

    1. Apply the Impulse Formula

    Use the following formula to calculate impulse:

    p=mvp = mvp=mv

    m1m_1m1​

    kg

    m1m_1m1​

    m2m_2m2​

    kg

    m2m_2m2​

    vvv

    m/s

    vvv

    m1m2

    Impulse = Force × Time

    For example, if a force of 50 N acts on an object for 4 seconds, then:

    Impulse = 50 N × 4 s

    Impulse = 200 N·s

    The unit of impulse is newton-seconds (N·s), which is equivalent to kg·m/s.

    • Multiply the force by the time
    • Express the answer in N·s
    • Record the calculated impulse

    1. Calculate Impulse Using Change in Momentum

    Impulse can also be calculated by finding the change in momentum of an object.

    Use the formula:

    Impulse = Final Momentum − Initial Momentum

    This method is useful when the mass and velocity of the object are known instead of the force and time.

    • Determine the initial momentum
    • Calculate the final momentum
    • Subtract the initial momentum from the final momentum

    1. Verify Your Answer

    After completing the calculation, check that you used the correct values and units.

    Review your working to ensure there are no calculation errors and that the final answer is expressed in the correct unit.

    • Check your calculations
    • Verify the units used
    • Confirm the final answer

    Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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