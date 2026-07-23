How to Calculate Hike Percentage

A hike percentage refers to the percentage increase in a value, such as a salary, product price, rent, or service charge. Calculating the hike percentage helps you determine how much an amount has increased compared to its original value. This calculation is useful for employees negotiating salary increases, businesses adjusting prices, and individuals tracking changes in expenses. Learning how to calculate a hike percentage allows you to understand the impact of an increase and make informed financial decisions.
1. Identify the Original Amount
Start by determining the original amount before the increase.
This could be your previous salary, the original price of a product, or any value before the hike.
- Record the original amount
- Verify the starting value
- Use accurate figures
2. Determine the New Amount
Next, identify the amount after the increase.
Ensure that the new amount reflects the final value after the hike has been applied.
- Record the new amount
- Confirm the updated value
- Compare it with the original amount
3. Calculate the Amount of the Increase
Subtract the original amount from the new amount to determine the actual increase.
For example, if your salary increased from Sh 50,000 to Sh 57,500, then:
Increase = Sh 57,500 − Sh 50,000 = Sh 7,500
- Subtract the original amount
- Calculate the increase
- Record the difference
4. Apply the Hike Percentage Formula
Use the following formula to calculate the hike percentage:
Hike Percentage = (Increase ÷ Original Amount) × 100
For example:
Hike Percentage = (Sh 7,500 ÷ Sh 50,000) × 100
Hike Percentage = 15%
This means the salary increased by 15%.
- Divide the increase by the original amount
- Multiply the result by 100
- Record the percentage increase
5. Verify Your Calculation
Review your calculations to ensure accuracy.
You can confirm the result by multiplying the original amount by the hike percentage and adding the increase to the original amount.
- Double-check your calculations
- Compare the results with the new amount
- Correct any errors if necessary
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