How to Calculate Hike Percentage

A hike percentage refers to the percentage increase in a value, such as a salary, product price, rent, or service charge. Calculating the hike percentage helps you determine how much an amount has increased compared to its original value. This calculation is useful for employees negotiating salary increases, businesses adjusting prices, and individuals tracking changes in expenses. Learning how to calculate a hike percentage allows you to understand the impact of an increase and make informed financial decisions.

1. Identify the Original Amount

Start by determining the original amount before the increase.

This could be your previous salary, the original price of a product, or any value before the hike.

Record the original amount

Verify the starting value

Use accurate figures

2. Determine the New Amount

Next, identify the amount after the increase.

Ensure that the new amount reflects the final value after the hike has been applied.

Record the new amount

Confirm the updated value

Compare it with the original amount

3. Calculate the Amount of the Increase

Subtract the original amount from the new amount to determine the actual increase.

For example, if your salary increased from Sh 50,000 to Sh 57,500, then:

Increase = Sh 57,500 − Sh 50,000 = Sh 7,500

Subtract the original amount

Calculate the increase

Record the difference

4. Apply the Hike Percentage Formula

Use the following formula to calculate the hike percentage:

37%=37100=0.3737\%=\{37}{100}=0.37 37% = 100 37 ​ = 0.37 Percent of the whole % Percent of the whole

Hike Percentage = (Increase ÷ Original Amount) × 100

For example:

Hike Percentage = (Sh 7,500 ÷ Sh 50,000) × 100

Hike Percentage = 15%

This means the salary increased by 15%.

Divide the increase by the original amount

Multiply the result by 100

Record the percentage increase

5. Verify Your Calculation

Review your calculations to ensure accuracy.

You can confirm the result by multiplying the original amount by the hike percentage and adding the increase to the original amount.

Double-check your calculations

Compare the results with the new amount

Correct any errors if necessary