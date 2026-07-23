Ending inventory, also known as closing inventory, is the value of the goods a business has remaining at the end of an accounting period. It is an important figure because it helps determine the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), gross profit, and the value of inventory reported in the financial statements. Accurate ending inventory calculations also help businesses manage stock levels and make informed purchasing decisions. Learning how to calculate ending inventory is an essential accounting skill for business owners, accountants, and students.

Start by identifying the value of the inventory available at the beginning of the accounting period.

This amount represents the stock carried forward from the previous accounting period and serves as the starting point for the calculation.

Record the opening inventory value

Verify the opening balance

Use accurate accounting records

Calculate Inventory Purchases

Add together the total value of all inventory purchased during the accounting period.

Include all goods bought for resale or production, together with any direct acquisition costs where applicable.

Add all inventory purchases

Include direct purchasing costs

Maintain accurate purchase records

Calculate the Cost of Goods Sold

Determine the total cost of the inventory sold during the accounting period.

The Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) can be calculated using your chosen inventory valuation method, such as FIFO or the weighted average method.

Calculate the Cost of Goods Sold

Use the correct inventory valuation method

Verify the calculation for accuracy

Apply the Ending Inventory Formula

Use the following formula to calculate ending inventory:

Ending Inventory = Opening Inventory + Purchases − Cost of Goods Sold

For example, if your opening inventory is Sh 80,000, purchases during the period are Sh 220,000, and the Cost of Goods Sold is Sh 250,000, then:

Ending Inventory = Sh 80,000 + Sh 220,000 − Sh 250,000

Ending Inventory = Sh 50,000

This means the business has Sh 50,000 worth of inventory remaining at the end of the accounting period.

Add opening inventory and purchases

Subtract the Cost of Goods Sold

Record the ending inventory value

Verify the Inventory Balance

Compare your calculated ending inventory with the results of a physical stock count to ensure accuracy.

Investigate any differences caused by damaged goods, theft, stock shortages, or recording errors, and make the necessary adjustments to your inventory records.

Conduct a physical stock count

Compare inventory records with actual stock

Correct any discrepancies if necessary

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