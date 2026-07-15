A Mr Price Money account allows eligible account holders to purchase airtime and data using their available credit. This provides a convenient way to stay connected without paying cash upfront, as the cost is added to your Mr Price account balance. You can buy airtime through the Mr Price app, online account, or by using the dedicated USSD service. Learning how to buy airtime with a Mr Price account helps you access prepaid mobile services quickly and conveniently.

Before purchasing airtime, confirm that your Mr Price Money account is active and has sufficient available credit.

You should also ensure that your account is in good standing.

Verify your account status

Check your available credit

Ensure your account is active

Choose Your Preferred Purchase Method

Mr Price offers several ways to buy airtime on account.

You can use the Mr Price app, log in to your Mr Price Money account online, or dial the free USSD code if you prefer using your mobile phone.

Open the Mr Price app

Log in to your online account

Or dial 130410# to buy on account without needing airtime

Select the Airtime Option

Navigate to the airtime or prepaid services section and choose the airtime purchase option.

Enter the mobile number you want to recharge if prompted.

Select Buy Airtime

Enter the recipient’s phone number

Choose the mobile network

Choose the Airtime Amount

Select the airtime value you want to purchase.

Review the transaction details before confirming the purchase.

Choose the airtime amount

Review the transaction details

Confirm the purchase

Receive Your Airtime

Once the transaction is approved, the airtime will be loaded onto the selected mobile number.

The purchase amount will be charged to your Mr Price Money account and reflected on your next statement.

Check for the confirmation message

Verify that the airtime has been received

Monitor your account balance and repayments

Also Read: How to Buy a Takealot Voucher