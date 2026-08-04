Nyamu raises alarm over alleged intimidation of UDA supporters in Mt Kenya

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has alleged that supporters of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are increasingly facing intimidation in the Mt Kenya region, warning that fear and political intolerance could undermine democracy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Nyamu questioned why many leaders from the region had remained silent despite what she described as growing hostility towards supporters of President William Ruto.

“Something very worrying is happening in Mt. Kenya, and I don’t understand why many leaders there are silent about it.

“It’s not true that UDA has no support there. Many people support the President but are afraid to say so openly for fear of intimidation,” she said.

Nyamu linked her concerns to recent remarks by Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia, arguing that the statements reflected a worrying trend in which threatening political rhetoric was increasingly being tolerated.

“Kaguchia’s remarks, made in the presence of his party leader, didn’t come out of nowhere. They are part of a trend where threatening language is applauded, and I am concerned that some people seem more outraged by his arrest than by his statements,” she said.

Kaguchia was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on August 3 after spending the night at the Royal Media Services studios, where he had sought refuge amid fears of arrest.

Police are investigating remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in the Mt Kenya region, where he reportedly warned residents against voting for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

According to police, Kaguchia, speaking in Kikuyu, allegedly said that those who voted for President Ruto would be tracked to their homes and “smoked out,” remarks investigators say could incite violence and heighten political tensions.

Nyamu also cited the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County as evidence of what she described as systematic intimidation targeting UDA supporters.

She alleged that during the hotly contested by-election, some homes believed to belong to residents supporting the ruling party were marked with an “X” by unknown individuals.

The markings, she claimed, caused anxiety among residents, with UDA leaders interpreting them as an attempt to identify and intimidate voters perceived to be backing the government’s candidate.

The by-election attracted national attention as an early test of President Ruto’s political influence in the Mt Kenya region following his fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Campaigns were characterised by intense political rivalry, with both government and opposition leaders trading accusations of voter intimidation, inflammatory rhetoric and attempts to influence the outcome.

“We saw it in Ol Kalou, where homes were marked with an ‘X’ to intimidate UDA supporters. Despite that atmosphere, over 5,000 still stood their ground and voted,” Nyamu said.

She condemned what she described as toxic political rhetoric, insisting that leaders across the political divide had a responsibility to reject incitement and threats.

“These toxic political utterances will not be accepted, even from the President’s supporters,” she said.

Nyamu argued that Kenya was undergoing significant economic and governance reforms under President Ruto and warned that political intimidation could undermine national progress.

“Our country is going through a major transition. The President is laying foundations across many sectors that will change how Kenyans live and how our economy works. That journey needs stable politics, not leaders dragging communities backwards through fear,” she said.

She called on security agencies to ensure the safety of UDA supporters in the Mt Kenya region and urged political leaders to uphold peaceful political competition, saying no Kenyan should face threats or intimidation because of their political beliefs.

The allegations could not be independently verified, and no response was immediately available from the individuals Nyamu accused or from the authorities regarding the claims of intimidation.