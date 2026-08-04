Residents warned as Rose Avenue Apartments introduces zero-tolerance policy on violence after MP son assaults neighbor

The management of Rose Avenue Apartments issued a stern warning to tenants following what it described as an increase in cases of violence, assault, intimidation and other forms of misconduct within the residential complex.

This followed an assault case involving a son to a Member of Parliament and a house girl.

The matter is under probe by police in Kilimani.

In a notice circulated to residents, the management said the reported incidents were incompatible with the peaceful and secure environment it is committed to maintaining for all tenants.

The management reminded residents that they are required to comply with the terms of their tenancy agreements and would be held responsible not only for their own conduct but also for the actions of their family members, visitors, domestic staff, pets and any other persons they admit onto the premises.

It announced the immediate enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against assault, harassment, intimidation, threats, violence and any other behaviour likely to compromise the safety and security of residents.

According to the notice, any tenant found engaging in such conduct risks administrative and legal action, including termination of tenancy, recovery of damages where applicable, and referral of the matter to law enforcement agencies.

The management also addressed complaints about pet ownership, particularly dog waste within the compound. It directed all pet owners to clean up after their animals immediately and ensure dogs are kept on a leash while in common areas.

Residents who become victims of assault or any other unlawful conduct were urged to report incidents promptly to the management and the nearest police station to facilitate investigations and appropriate legal action.

The management said it remained committed to maintaining a safe, secure, hygienic and harmonious living environment and appealed to all residents to cooperate in upholding the rules governing the estate.