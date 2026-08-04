Andrew Porter Siblings: Getting to Know Erica and Leigh

Andrew Gerald Porter is a highly regarded Irish professional rugby union player who serves as a prop for both Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and the Ireland national team.

Born on 16 January 1996 in Dublin, he has established himself as one of the world’s top front-row forwards, known for his immense strength, mobility, and consistency in the scrum and loose play.

Porter attended St. Andrew’s College and later University College Dublin, where he continued to develop his rugby skills.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Andrew has two sisters, Erica and Leigh.

The siblings have remained supportive of one another, particularly following the death of their mother, Wendy, from breast cancer when Andrew was 12 years old.

Porter has credited his sisters and father with providing essential emotional support throughout his career and personal life.

Also Read: Craig Casey Siblings: Getting to Know Aimee

Career

Porter entered the Leinster academy in 2016 and made his senior debut shortly thereafter.

He quickly impressed with his power – notably squatting 350 kg at a young age – and his ability to contribute in open play as well as set pieces.

He has remained loyal to Leinster throughout his professional career, becoming a mainstay in the front row.

Internationally, Porter represented Ireland at Under-20 level, helping the team reach the final of the 2016 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

He earned his senior debut in 2017 and has since become a regular in the national side.

He has toured with the British & Irish Lions in 2021 and 2025, gaining valuable experience at the highest level.

Known for his durability and leadership in the pack, Porter has played a key role in Ireland’s recent successes under head coach Andy Farrell.

Accolades

With Leinster, Porter has won the European Rugby Champions Cup in 2018 and multiple league titles, including Pro14/Pro12 successes in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2025.

For Ireland, he has contributed to three Six Nations Championship victories (2018, 2023, 2024), two Grand Slams (2018, 2023), and three Triple Crowns (2018, 2022, 2023).

He has also earned selection to the British & Irish Lions squads and has scored several international tries in high-profile matches.