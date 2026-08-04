Mack Hansen Siblings: Meet Jake Hansen

Mackenzie Hansen, commonly known as Mack Hansen, is a professional rugby union player born on 27 March 1998 in Canberra, Australia.

Standing at 1.88m and weighing around 89-92kg, he primarily plays as a wing, though he is also capable at fullback.

Born to an Australian father and an Irish mother, Hansen qualifies to represent Ireland through his maternal heritage.

He has become a key figure in Irish rugby since moving to Europe, known for his creativity, elusiveness, aerial ability, and dynamic running style.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mack has one younger brother, Jake Hansen, who plays rugby in the second row and back row for Gungahlin Eagles in Canberra.

The brothers come from a rugby-oriented family; their father Craig played union, and their grandfather Kevin Hansen played league for Australia.

Career

Hansen began his professional career in Australia with the Canberra Vikings in the National Rugby Championship and progressed to Super Rugby with the Brumbies, where he made 21 appearances.

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He also represented Australia at U20 level.

In 2021, he made a bold move to join Connacht in Ireland’s United Rugby Championship, seeking more opportunities.

His performances quickly earned him recognition, leading to his Ireland debut in the 2022 Six Nations.

Since then, Hansen has established himself as a versatile and impactful back for both Connacht and Ireland.

He has overcome injuries, including a significant ankle and foot issue in 2025 that sidelined him for parts of the season and the 2026 Six Nations.

In 2025, he was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia, making an appearance against his former club, the Brumbies.

Accolades

Hansen contributed to multiple Triple Crowns (2022, 2023, 2025), two Six Nations Championships (2023, 2024), and the 2023 Grand Slam.

He has scored numerous tries for Ireland, including a hat-trick against Australia in 2025, and earned multiple Player of the Match awards in high-profile games.

Individually, he was nominated for the 2022 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

At club level, he was named Connacht’s Player of the Year in 2022.