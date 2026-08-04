Nigerian dies days after alleged stabbing by girlfriend in Mlolongo

A Nigerian national died while undergoing treatment, several days after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The deceased, identified as Antony Okechuku, 39, had initially reported to police that he was attacked on the morning of July 28 at the Real Junior area in Mlolongo Township after visiting his girlfriend.

According to the initial report, Okechuku sustained a stab wound to the left side of his chest after allegedly being attacked by the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed.

He was first rushed to Lifecare Hospital in Mlolongo before being referred to Kitengela Medical Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Police said a fellow Nigerian national, reported on Monday night that Okechuku had succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The body was moved to Shalom Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have reclassified the case as murder and are continuing investigations, including efforts to trace the woman alleged to have been involved in the fatal stabbing.

Meanwhile, police and local residents have launched a search operation for a young boy who is suspected to have drowned while swimming in River Thiba in Mbeere South Sub-County, Embu County.

The incident was reported on Monday evening by Kirima Sub-location Assistant Chief Edith Njeru, who alerted authorities after the child reportedly disappeared beneath the water while swimming with friends at Ngigeri Village.

Police officers from Gachoka Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the DCI in Mbeere South, visited the scene and found the child’s clothes abandoned on the riverbank.

According to the boy’s friends, he entered the river to swim but was overwhelmed by the strong current and swept downstream.

A joint search involving police officers and members of the public was immediately launched, but by Monday night the child had not been found.

Authorities said search and recovery operations are continuing as investigations into the incident proceed.