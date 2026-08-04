Suspect arrested in Nairobi after alleged car break-in, stolen laptop and door jammers recovered

A 35-year-old man was arrested after an alleged theft from a locked motor vehicle at Sameer Park in Nairobi, where police recovered a stolen laptop, suspected electronic door-jamming devices and fake number plates.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when an employee at Metropolitan Hospital Buruburu, parked her white Toyota Axio at the D-1 parking yard before briefly leaving.

On returning a short while later, she discovered that her vehicle had been broken into and her bag containing an HP laptop, a tablet and a charger, all valued at about Sh150,000, had been stolen.

She immediately alerted security guards, who became suspicious of a nearby black Toyota Land Cruiser occupied by two men. When the complainant and the guards demanded to search the vehicle, the driver allegedly attempted to flee towards the exit.

The vehicle was blocked at the gate, but one of the occupants escaped on foot. Police officers responding to the scene arrested the remaining suspect.

A search of the Land Cruiser led to the recovery of the complainant’s stolen laptop and charger, two number plates bearing registration KDG 453W, suspected wireless remote-control door-jamming devices and a metallic tool believed to have been used to break into vehicles.

Preliminary investigations indicate the Land Cruiser had been fitted with fake number plates to conceal its identity and is suspected to have been used in a series of thefts from locked vehicles across Nairobi.

Police processed and photographed the vehicle, documented the recovered exhibits and prepared an inventory as investigations continue while efforts to trace the escaped suspect remain underway.

And police launched investigations after an armed robber raided a pharmacy in the Kamakis area of Ruiru, Kiambu County, and made away with more than Sh80,000 in cash.

The robbery occurred on Monday evening at Croswell Pharmacy, located near Galana Energies.

According to police, the suspect, who was dressed in black clothing, a cap and a face mask, entered the pharmacy armed with what appeared to be a firearm and ordered the attendant to hand over the day’s cash collections.

The robber also demanded to know the whereabouts of the attendant’s colleague before fleeing on foot with Sh80,200.

Police officers visited the scene and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the suspect acted alone during the robbery.

Investigations have been launched to identify and arrest the suspect.