Open University of Kenya launches new degree programmes, invites applications

The Open University of Kenya (OUK), through the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs), has announced the introduction of several new undergraduate, postgraduate and professional development programmes as it seeks to expand access to flexible higher education.

In a notice, the university said applications are now open for a range of academic programmes, including the Bachelor of Nursing (Upgrading), Bachelor of Public Communication, Bachelor of Public Administration, Bachelor of Education, Master of Science in Mathematical Innovation, Master of Economics, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Technology Education.

According to the university, the Bachelor of Nursing (Upgrading) programme will run for two-and-a-half years over eight trimesters at a tuition fee of Sh43,000 per trimester. The Bachelor of Public Communication, Bachelor of Public Administration and Bachelor of Education programmes will each take four academic years at a tuition fee of Sh79,000 per year.

The Master of Science in Mathematical Innovation and Master of Economics programmes will each run for two academic years at a total tuition cost of Sh187,500, while the PhD programmes in Economics and Technology Education will each take three academic years at a total tuition fee of Sh337,500.

OUK has also introduced several fully sponsored Professional Development Courses aimed at enhancing workplace skills. These include School Stability and Student Welfare, a three-week programme; Strengthening Teacher Digital Competence, a six-week programme; Crisis Communication and Reputation Management, a two-week programme; and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Trauma-Exposed Workers, which also runs for two weeks.

Professionals interested in the short courses can access additional information at https://ouk.ac.ke/s-courses.

The university further announced that its dedicated Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal, https://ouk.kuccps.net, remains open throughout the year for the placement of KCSE candidates who sat their examinations between 2000 and 2025.

Privately sponsored students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes, bachelor’s degree programmes and professional development courses have been advised to apply through the admissions portal at https://admissions.ouk.ac.ke.

OUK also reminded prospective students that the KUCCPS portal is currently open for late applications and inter-institutional transfer applications from July 15, 2026, to August 14, 2026.

The exercise targets KCSE candidates from the 2022 to 2025 cohorts who either missed the initial placement application window or wish to transfer from institutions where they have already been placed to the Open University of Kenya.

The university noted that students placed through KUCCPS are eligible for Government Scholarships and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans, while self-sponsored students may apply for HELB loans.

OUK added that exemptions and credit transfers will be considered in accordance with its Exemptions and Credit Transfer Policy. It also noted that students who are not citizens of the East African Community will pay tuition fees that are 10 per cent higher than the published rates.

The university said applications remain open throughout the year and encouraged prospective students to visit its website at https://ouk.ac.ke for detailed information on programmes, admission requirements and application procedures.