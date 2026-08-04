Kisii University invites applications for HERI-Africa postgraduate research scholarships

Kisii University has invited applications from qualified candidates for competitive postgraduate research scholarships in Foundational Literacy under the Harnessing Education Research for Impact in Africa (HERI-Africa) Programme.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the university said the scholarships are being offered through the Language Education Research Chair as part of efforts to strengthen education research across the continent.

The HERI-Africa Programme is a Pan-African initiative aimed at revitalising Africa-led, university-based education research and increasing the continent’s contribution to global education research from the current three per cent to 30 per cent by 2050.

According to the university, the programme seeks to strengthen Kenya’s education research system by generating credible and relevant evidence to inform policy formulation, improve education practice and enhance learning outcomes.

Qualified candidates have been encouraged to submit their applications in line with the prescribed eligibility requirements by August 14, 2026.

The university said detailed information on the scholarship opportunities, eligibility criteria and application procedures is available on its website at www.kisiiuniversity.ac.ke.