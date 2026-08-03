HELB issues guidelines for first-time applicants

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has issued guidelines for first-time applicants seeking undergraduate and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) funding for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a statement, HELB urged eligible students to submit their applications early, describing the first application as a crucial step in their academic journey.

“The first step is often the most important. Make it count by submitting your application early and giving your academic journey the best possible start,” HELB said.

First-time applicants can submit their applications online through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) portal at https://www.hef.co.ke/.

HELB said applicants must have a valid email address, a National Identity Card, KCPE and KCSE index numbers, a passport-size photograph, valid bank account details or an M-Pesa number, a birth certificate, and a copy of a sponsorship letter if they were sponsored during secondary school.

Applicants are also required to provide their parents’ national identity card numbers and mobile phone numbers. Those whose parents are deceased must submit the relevant death certificate.

In addition, applicants must provide the national identity card numbers and registered mobile phone numbers of two guarantors as part of the application process.

HELB officially opened the application window for first-time undergraduate and TVET applicants on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The application exercise will close on September 8, 2026, and eligible students have been encouraged to complete and submit their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute challenges.