Knowing how to change a picture into a PDF is useful when you need to share photos, scanned documents, receipts, or images in a format that is easy to view and print. PDF files preserve the quality and layout of your images, making them ideal for personal, academic, and professional use. Whether you are using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, converting a picture into a PDF is a quick process that requires only a few simple steps.
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Select the Picture You Want to Convert
Begin by locating the image you want to convert into a PDF.
Ensure the picture is clear and properly oriented before starting the conversion process.
- Find the image on your device
- Check the image quality
- Rotate the picture if necessary
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Open the Image Using a Suitable App
Use your phone’s Gallery app, Photos app, or an image viewer on your computer to open the picture.
Most modern devices have a built-in option to print or export images as PDF files.
- Open the image
- Access the sharing or print menu
- Prepare the image for conversion
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Choose the Print or Save as PDF Option
Select the Print option from the menu.
Instead of choosing a physical printer, select Save as PDF or Print to PDF, depending on your device.
- Tap or click Print
- Select Save as PDF
- Continue to the next screen
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Save the PDF File
Choose the folder where you want to save the new PDF file.
Rename the file if needed, then tap or click Save to complete the conversion.
- Choose a save location
- Rename the file if necessary
- Save the PDF
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Check the Converted PDF
Open the newly created PDF to ensure the image has been converted correctly.
Verify that the picture is clear, complete, and displayed in the correct orientation before sharing or printing it.
- Open the PDF
- Check the image quality
- Confirm the file saved successfully
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