Two more suspects including daughter of prime suspect in murder of psychologist Dr Mutiso arrested in Karen

Detectives arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of clinical psychologist and researcher Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

The two were arrested at the weekend in Karen, Nairobi as police searched for a car that was used in the attack of Dr Mutiso.

The police said the two include Angela Mulwa, the daughter of a prime suspect already in custody and one Nelson Masiga.

This brings to four, the number of the suspects in custody over the murder of Dr Mutiso. The man who pulled the trigger on Dr Mutiso is yet to be arrested.

Police said they will appear in court on Monday July 3 for miscellaneous application to detain them for more time pending investigations.

The team of detectives went to the Karen home in Nairobi of Angela where they seized a Range Rover car that was earlier stolen from Dr Mutiso’s Mlolongo home in a confrontation before

The car belonged to her husband Prof David Ndetei. It was towed away for further action.

It is among six other cars that vanished from Dr Mutiso’s home in the attack in February this year.

Investigators probing the murder have linked a Toyota Prado believed to have been used in the attack to a vehicle that disappeared during the demolition of her Mlolongo home earlier this year.

Detectives now believe the missing vehicle could provide a crucial breakthrough in investigations into the fatal shooting in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

According to investigators, a Toyota Prado intercepted the taxi carrying Dr Mutiso moments before gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire, shooting her three times in what police believe was a well-coordinated and targeted attack.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has traced the Prado to a vehicle reported missing after police enforced a court-ordered eviction at Dr Mutiso’s approximately 20-acre property in Mlolongo, Machakos County, on February 12, 2026.

Some officials suspect the orders may have been fake or fraudulently obtained.

The demolition left property worth millions of shillings destroyed, while several vehicles parked within the compound disappeared.

Detectives now suspect one of the missing vehicles is the same Toyota Prado used to intercept Dr Mutiso shortly before she was killed.

Investigators have also turned their attention to the eviction process.

Investigations indicate that Rose Mbithe Mulwa, who is among the suspects in the murder case, presented the eviction order to officers at Mlolongo Police Station.

Detectives are now examining the court documents to establish whether the order was genuine or fraudulently obtained.

After the demolition, Dr Mutiso lodged a complaint at Mlolongo Police Station alleging trespass, malicious damage to property and theft, and called for a criminal investigation.

No arrest was made. Witnesses said those who raided the property were out to destroy it.

Detectives are now examining whether that complaint could hold vital clues to the events that culminated in her killing.

Police believe it was after pursuing the case that Dr Mutiso began receiving threats.

On July 7, 2026 she reported to Kilimani Police Station that men riding a motorcycle had allegedly followed and threatened her while she was driving home.

This forced her to abandon her cars and started to use taxis to work.

Three weeks later, she was shot dead while travelling in a taxi to work in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

Investigators say documents containing details of the taxi involved in the shooting, including its registration number and vehicle type, were recovered during a search at Rose Mbithe Mulwa’s residence in Karen.

Detectives are investigating whether the house may have been used to plan the attack.

The Mlolongo property has been at the centre of a long-running ownership dispute dating back to 2002 involving Dr Mutiso’s husband, Prof. David Musyimi Ndetei, and his former wife, Rose Mbithe Mulwa.

Mulwa, who contested the Machakos gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, and her son Chris Mulwa remain in custody as investigations continue.

A court is expected to rule on Monday on the prosecution’s application seeking to detain the two suspects for an additional 30 days as detectives complete investigations.

A postmortem exercise on the body of Dr Mutiso revealed died from excessive bleeding after sustaining three gunshot wounds during a fatal shooting in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

In court, the prosecution noted that Mbithe and Prof. Ndetei divorced more than 25 years ago.

According to investigators, detectives have already identified the suspected gunman and the motorcycle rider believed to have carried out the shooting and are actively pursuing their arrest.

Dr Mutiso, the former Director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was shot dead on July 29, 2026, while travelling in an Uber vehicle along Ralph Road in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area after being trailed by assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Investigators told the court that officers who responded to the scene recovered two spent cartridges and a bullet head, which have been submitted to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

Detectives have also obtained CCTV footage from the area for forensic analysis, impounded the Uber vehicle involved for examination and are analysing call data records linked to both the deceased and the suspects to establish their communications and movements before and after the shooting.

The court heard that preliminary investigations suggest the killing may have been linked to a long-running land dispute involving the deceased’s family.

The case has drawn much attention from Kenyans after it emerged lawyer Kyalo Mbobu could have also been killed over the same family saga.