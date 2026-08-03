Man killed by stray elephant in Meru wildlife attack

A 51-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by a stray elephant at his father’s homestead in Buuri East Sub-County, Meru County, on Sunday morning.

Police said the fatal incident occurred in Kiangawa Village, Murinya Sublocation, Ntugi Location.

The victim’s son was asleep when he heard neighbours screaming as they chased a stray elephant from the family compound.

He rushed to the homestead and found his father, Gerald Kinoti, lying unconscious on the ground with a deep wound on the upper part of his left arm that was bleeding heavily.

With the help of neighbours, the injured man was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries while on the way.

Officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were notified and responded to the scene alongside police. The area was documented before the body was removed for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said the body was taken to Othoo Mortuary awaiting an autopsy as investigations continue into the incident.

The latest tragedy highlights the persistent human-wildlife conflict in parts of Meru County bordering wildlife habitats, where stray elephants occasionally stray into villages, posing a danger to residents and destroying property.

The family was advised to file for compensation.

In May 2025, Kenya introduced the third phase of its Human–Wildlife Conflict Compensation Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing these incidents and supporting affected families.

During its launch at Meru National Park, President William Ruto unveiled the innovative Wildlife Conservation Card, a new tool designed to help fund conservation efforts.

“Compensation is justice, but prevention is progress,” Ruto said, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.

“Through the Conservation Card, fencing, and community‑led tourism, we are turning conflict into opportunity,” he added.

Developed in partnership with KCB Bank, the Wildlife Conservation Card is available in three tiers—Platinum (Elephant), Gold (Lion), and Silver (Cheetah).

A portion of every transaction made with the card (Sh10, Sh5, and Sh3, respectively) goes directly to the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund.

The initiative aims to enable Kenyans and international supporters to contribute to wildlife conservation while fostering economic benefits for local communities.

With this new approach, Kenya hopes to build a future where humans and wildlife can coexist more safely and sustainably.