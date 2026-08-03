Audrey Hepburn was a British-Dutch actress, fashion icon, and humanitarian who had an estimated net worth of $55 million at the time of her death in 1993. Adjusted for inflation, that fortune would be worth approximately $100 million today, reflecting the remarkable success of one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Hepburn built an enduring legacy through award-winning performances in classic films while later dedicating much of her life to humanitarian work with UNICEF.

Audrey Hepburn Net Worth $55 Million Date of Birth May 4, 1929 Place of Birth Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium

Audrey Hepburn’s early life

Audrey Kathleen Ruston was born on May 4, 1929, in Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium, to a Dutch noblewoman, Baroness Ella van Heemstra, and British father Joseph Ruston.

Her childhood was dramatically affected by World War II after she moved to the Netherlands. During the German occupation, Hepburn experienced severe hardship, including malnutrition and illness during the Dutch famine of 1944. Despite these challenges, she pursued ballet training and later decided to focus on acting after realizing her wartime health issues had limited her chances of becoming a professional ballerina.

She made her film debut in the late 1940s before moving to London, where she balanced modeling, stage performances, and small acting roles.

Hollywood breakthrough

Audrey Hepburn’s breakthrough came in 1953 when she starred opposite Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday. Her portrayal of Princess Ann won widespread acclaim and earned her the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Following the success of Roman Holiday, Paramount Pictures signed Hepburn to a multi-picture contract, paving the way for an extraordinary Hollywood career.

She continued to captivate audiences in films including Sabrina, War and Peace, Funny Face, Love in the Afternoon, and The Nun’s Story, earning multiple Academy Award nominations.

Success with Breakfast at Tiffany’s and later films

In 1961, Hepburn delivered one of cinema’s most iconic performances as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The role remains one of the most recognizable in Hollywood history and earned her another Academy Award nomination.

She followed with acclaimed performances in Charade, Paris When It Sizzles, My Fair Lady, How to Steal a Million, Two for the Road, and Wait Until Dark, which brought her fifth and final Oscar nomination.

After the late 1960s, Hepburn significantly reduced her acting work to spend more time with her family, returning occasionally for films including Robin and Marian, Bloodline, They All Laughed, and Steven Spielberg’s Always.

Humanitarian work with UNICEF

During the final years of her life, Audrey Hepburn became almost as well known for her humanitarian work as for her acting career.

In 1989, she was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and traveled extensively throughout Africa, Asia, and South America, advocating for children affected by poverty, disease, and conflict.

Her humanitarian efforts earned her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992, while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later awarded her the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award posthumously.

Personal life

Hepburn was engaged to industrialist James Hanson before later marrying actor Mel Ferrer in 1954. They welcomed a son, Sean Ferrer, before divorcing in 1968.

She later married Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, with whom she had a second son, Luca Dotti. Following the end of that marriage, Hepburn spent the final years of her life in a long-term relationship with Dutch actor Robert Wolders.

In 1992, she was diagnosed with a rare form of abdominal cancer. After undergoing treatment, she returned to her home in Switzerland, where she died on January 20, 1993, at the age of 63.

Audrey Hepburn’s Swiss villa

For nearly three decades, Hepburn lived in an 18th-century farmhouse in Tolochenaz, Switzerland. The 12-bedroom estate sat on approximately 40 acres and remained her primary residence until her death.

The property was later sold by her sons, and in 2025 it returned to the market with an asking price of about 19 million Swiss francs (around $21 million).

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