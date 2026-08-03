Humphrey Bogart was an American actor who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death in 1957. Adjusted for inflation, that is equivalent to approximately $50 million today.

Widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s greatest leading men, Bogart built his fortune through an illustrious film career spanning more than three decades. He starred in timeless classics such as Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon, High Sierra, The African Queen, and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. In addition to acting, he expanded his earnings by launching his own production company, Santana Productions.

Humphrey Bogart Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 25, 1899 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

Humphrey Bogart was born Humphrey DeForest Bogart on December 25, 1899, in New York City. He was the eldest child of cardiopulmonary surgeon Belmont DeForest Bogart and commercial illustrator Maud Humphrey.

Bogart attended several prestigious schools, including Trinity School and Phillips Academy. However, he struggled academically and left school before completing his studies.

During World War I, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving until 1919. After returning home, he worked in an office at a film company before gradually finding opportunities in theater productions.

Rise to Hollywood Stardom

Bogart spent much of the 1920s performing in stage productions before moving to Hollywood. He signed with Fox Film Corporation and appeared in early films including Up the River alongside Spencer Tracy and Bad Sister with Bette Davis.

His Broadway performance in The Petrified Forest earned widespread praise and led to his appearance in the film adaptation, helping establish him as a serious Hollywood actor.

Although Warner Bros. initially cast him in gangster roles, Bogart eventually broke free from typecasting.

His breakthrough arrived in 1941 with High Sierra and The Maltese Falcon, the latter becoming one of cinema’s defining film noir classics.

Career Peak

Following the success of The Maltese Falcon, Bogart cemented his legendary status with Casablanca. The romantic drama became one of the greatest films ever made and earned the Academy Award for Best Picture. Bogart also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

The film dramatically increased his earning power, making him one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars.

Throughout the 1940s and early 1950s, he continued delivering acclaimed performances in films including:

To Have and Have Not

The Big Sleep

Dark Passage

Key Largo

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

The African Queen

Sabrina

The Barefoot Contessa

His performance opposite Katharine Hepburn in The African Queen earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, widely considered the crowning achievement of his career.

Santana Productions

Seeking greater creative and financial control, Bogart founded Santana Productions in 1948.

The independent company produced several successful films, many of which starred Bogart himself. The venture allowed him to diversify his income beyond acting salaries before he sold the business to Columbia Pictures in 1955.

Personal Life

Bogart married four times during his lifetime.

His marriages to Helen Menken, Mary Philips, and Mayo Methot ended in divorce before he found lasting happiness with actress Lauren Bacall. The pair met while filming To Have and Have Not in 1944 and married the following year.

Bogart and Bacall became one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples and welcomed two children together, Stephen and Leslie.

He was also a founding member of the original Rat Pack, a close-knit group of entertainers that included Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, David Niven, Lauren Bacall, and others.

Death

Bogart developed esophageal cancer during the final years of his life, a condition believed to have been aggravated by years of heavy smoking and drinking.

The disease progressed rapidly, and after slipping into a coma, he died on January 14, 1957, in Los Angeles at the age of 57.

He was cremated and laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. Three years after his death, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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