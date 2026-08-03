What Was Yul Brynner Net Worth?

Yul Brynner was a Russian-born actor, director, and producer who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 1985. Adjusted for inflation, that is equivalent to around $30 million today.

Brynner became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars thanks to his unforgettable portrayal of King Mongkut of Siam in “The King and I.” He performed the role more than 4,600 times on stage, won two Tony Awards, and earned the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1956 film adaptation. His career also included memorable performances in films such as “The Ten Commandments,” “Anastasia,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “Westworld.”

Beyond acting, Brynner worked as a television director, producer, photographer, author, and stage performer, helping him build a substantial fortune over a career spanning more than four decades.

Yul Brynner Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 11, 1920 Place of Birth Vladivostok

Early Life

Yul Brynner was born Yuliy Borisovich Briner on July 11, 1920, in Vladivostok, in what is now Russia. He came from a wealthy family involved in mining and land ownership, but their fortunes changed dramatically after the Russian Revolution, when much of the family’s property was confiscated.

His parents later separated, and Brynner spent much of his childhood moving between China, France, Switzerland, and the United States. While living in Paris during his teenage years, he developed a passion for music and performed Russian and Romani folk songs in local clubs.

He also trained as a trapeze artist with a French circus before suffering a serious back injury that ended his acrobatic ambitions. After receiving treatment in Switzerland, Brynner later relocated to New York, where he studied acting under renowned teacher Michael Chekhov.

Broadway Breakthrough

Brynner made his Broadway debut in 1941, but his life changed dramatically in 1951 when he was cast as King Mongkut in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway musical “The King and I.”

The role became synonymous with Brynner throughout his career. He played the King thousands of times across Broadway productions, national tours, revivals, and the celebrated 1956 film adaptation.

His commanding stage presence, shaved head, and distinctive voice turned him into one of the most recognizable actors of his generation.

Hollywood Success

Following the success of “The King and I,” Brynner quickly became one of Hollywood’s leading stars.

Some of his biggest films included:

“The Ten Commandments” (1956) as Pharaoh Ramesses II

“Anastasia” (1956) alongside Ingrid Bergman

“The Brothers Karamazov” (1958)

“The Sound and the Fury” (1959)

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“Return of the Seven” (1966)

“Westworld” (1973)

“Futureworld” (1976)

His role as Chris Adams in “The Magnificent Seven” remains one of the defining performances in the Western genre, while his portrayal of the deadly Gunslinger in “Westworld” became an enduring science-fiction classic.

Television and Directing Career

Brynner also enjoyed success on television.

He directed episodes of several early television programs while working at CBS and later starred in the CBS series “Anna and the King,” a non-musical adaptation of “The King and I.”

In addition to acting, he directed the television movie “15 Million Men Without a Country” and produced “The Robert Q. Lewis Show.”

Photography and Other Ventures

Away from acting, Brynner developed a reputation as an accomplished photographer.

He published the photography book “Bring Forth the Children: A Journey to the Forgotten People of Europe and the Middle East” in 1960. After his death, his daughter Victoria released another collection titled “Yul Brynner: Photographer.”

Brynner also authored “The Yul Brynner Cookbook: Food Fit for the King and You,” demonstrating his interests beyond film and theatre.

Awards

Brynner received numerous honors during his career.

His portrayal in “The King and I” earned him:

Academy Award for Best Actor (1957)

Two Tony Awards

National Board of Review Award for Best Actor

Drama Desk Award

Hollywood Walk of Fame star

His role in “The Magnificent Seven” further cemented his legacy as one of Hollywood’s most versatile leading men.

Personal Life

Brynner was married four times and had four biological children as well as two adopted daughters.

His marriages included actress Virginia Gilmore, model Doris Kleiner, socialite Jacqueline Simone Thion de la Chaume, and ballerina Kathy Lee, who remained his wife until his death.

Although he became a naturalized U.S. citizen during World War II, Brynner later renounced his American citizenship while living and working abroad.

Estate and Inheritance

Brynner carefully distributed his estate through his will.

His son, Yul “Rock” Brynner II, inherited his Hard Rock Cafe stock along with $50,000. His daughters Victoria and Lark also received financial inheritances, while Brynner established separate trusts for his adopted daughters.

His widow inherited valuable real estate, including his apartment in New York City’s United Nations Plaza and his home in France, along with his artwork, cars, and personal library.

Death

In 1983, Brynner was diagnosed with lung cancer, decades after becoming a heavy smoker during childhood.

Despite undergoing treatment, he continued performing in “The King and I” for as long as possible.

He died on October 10, 1985, at the age of 65.

Shortly after his death, the American Cancer Society aired a public service announcement Brynner had recorded before his passing. In the message, he urged viewers never to smoke, making it one of the most memorable anti-smoking campaigns ever broadcast.

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