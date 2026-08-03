Ruku accuses Gachagua, Uhuru of derailing Mt Kenya’s 10-year presidency pledge to Ruto

Public Service Cabinet Secretary (CS) Geoffrey Ruku has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of portraying the Mt Kenya community as people who cannot keep their word by plotting to abandon the political committment they made to support President William Ruto for two constitutional terms.

Speaking after a Sunday Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Meru Town, Ruku said Uhuru and other leaders from the Mt Kenya region had traversed the country assuring Kenyans that after Uhuru completed his constitutionally mandated 10 years in office, President Ruto would equally be supported to serve his two terms.

He questioned why the two leaders are now, in his view, seeking to rally the region against President Ruto before the completion of his constitutional tenure.

“They went across the country asking Kenyans to support this arrangement. Why are they now making the people of Mt Kenya appear as though they cannot honour a promise they made before the nation?” Ruku posed.

The Cabinet Secretary accused the two leaders of spreading what he termed as false narratives that the Kenya Kwanza administration had sidelined the Mt Kenya region, saying such claims were intended to create divisions and advance personal political interests rather than promote development.

Ruku further said that Gachagua was turning his personal political troubles into a community issue following his removal from office.

He argued that the former Deputy President was removed by Members of Parliament over what he described as failure to effectively discharge his constitutional responsibilities and should not drag the entire Mt Kenya region into his political battles.

The Cabinet Secretary maintained that President Ruto had no dispute with the Mt Kenya region, stating the country’s most influential ministries, state departments and government positions are headed by leaders from Mt Kenya West.

Ruku said Gachagua and some leaders from Mt Kenya West were seeking to undermine Deputy President Kindiki by subjecting him to constant criticism and disrespect while simultaneously urging residents to abandon the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said such political attacks were divisive and insisted that Mt Kenya East would remain firmly in government and continue supporting President Ruto’s development agenda.

“Mt Kenya East will remain in government. We shall continue supporting President Ruto because our priority is development, unity and ensuring our people benefit from government programmes,” he said.

Ruku maintained that President Ruto had continued implementing development projects across the country, including in the Mt Kenya East region that had been been neglected, quoting data ftom KNBS.

He urged residents to reject leaders whom he accused of pursuing personal political interests through misinformation, expressing confidence that the Mt Kenya region would overwhelmingly support President Ruto’s re-election in the 2027 General Election.