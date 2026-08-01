Arati for DP? Youth lobby launches nationwide campaign ahead of 2027

A youth lobby has endorsed Kisii Governor Simba Arati as its preferred candidate for Deputy President in the 2027 General Election, backing him to deputize President William Ruto under a proposed power-sharing arrangement between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the group, calling itself the Broad-Based Youth Council (BBYC), said the political cooperation between UDA and ODM should evolve into an equitable power-sharing framework after the 2027 elections in recognition of ODM’s contribution to political stability and national unity.

BBYC Chairman Beavon Magare said members had unanimously settled on Arati, who also serves as ODM Deputy Party Leader, as their preferred running mate for President Ruto.

“We believe Governor Simba Arati is the most suitable candidate for Deputy President in 2027 and is well positioned to lead the country as President in 2032,” Magare said.

He said the proposal had received overwhelming support across the Gusii region and that the council would launch a nationwide campaign to rally young Kenyans behind what it described as an agenda of inclusive leadership, national unity and shared prosperity.

The endorsement comes amid growing political realignments as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Since the formation of the broad-based government, in which President Ruto appointed several ODM figures to his administration following the 2024 anti-government protests, speculation has intensified over whether the cooperation between the two parties could evolve into a formal electoral alliance.

Although ODM leader Raila Odinga has maintained that the current working arrangement is aimed at stabilizing the country rather than creating a political coalition, analysts continue to speculate that the partnership could significantly reshape the 2027 presidential race.

Within the Gusii region, Simba Arati has emerged as one of ODM’s most influential leaders after retaining the Kisii governorship in the 2022 General Election. In recent months, he has expanded his national political profile by appearing alongside senior ODM officials at party events while maintaining cordial working relations with the Kenya Kwanza administration on development matters.

The BBYC argued that elevating Arati to the position of Deputy President would not only recognize the Gusii community’s growing political influence but also strengthen youth representation in national leadership.

Neither UDA nor ODM has formally announced a joint presidential ticket for the 2027 elections, and there has been no official indication from President William Ruto or Governor Arati that such an arrangement is under consideration.