Wiper dismisses claims of Kalonzo-Ruto meeting as ‘fake news’

The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) has dismissed reports circulating on social media and in sections of the mainstream media claiming that party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka recently held a meeting with President William Ruto, terming the claims false and misleading.

In a statement on Thursday, Kitui Senator and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Enoch Kiio Wambua said Kalonzo had not met the President and that there had been no discussions between the two on working together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“For the record, my party leader has not had any such meeting with the President. Let me also clarify for the benefit of the country that the two have not had any talks whatsoever about working together in the next General Election,” Wambua said.

He described the reports as “fake news,” “deep fake,” “misinformation,” and “disinformation,” alleging that those behind the claims were attempting to destabilize what he described as the united alternative government.

To counter the speculation, Wambua said he personally accompanied Kalonzo throughout the day the alleged meeting was said to have taken place. According to him, the Wiper leader attended a meeting with senior editors at a Nairobi hotel before proceeding to another meeting at his residence.

“If President Ruto met a man called Kalonzo at State House or wherever, then that man was not the WPF leader,” he said.

Wambua reiterated that Kalonzo remains committed to working with opposition leaders to unite Kenyans and field a single presidential candidate to challenge President Ruto in the August 10, 2027 General Election.

He also recalled that during the Wiper Patriotic Front National Delegates Conference held at Uhuru Park on October 10, 2025, delegates unanimously endorsed Kalonzo as the party’s sole presidential candidate while authorizing him to engage like-minded leaders in building a united opposition coalition.

The senator further clarified that a video circulating online purporting to show a recent meeting between Kalonzo and President Ruto was in fact recorded on March 4, 2024, when Kalonzo, in his capacity as co-chair of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), joined other members in presenting the committee’s report to the President in line with its terms of reference.

Wambua assured Wiper supporters, opposition partners and the public that Kalonzo had not entered into any political arrangement with President Ruto regarding the next election.