Tadhg Furlong Siblings: Getting to Know Eoin Furlong

Tadhg Vincent Anthony Furlong is an Irish professional rugby union player who plays as a tighthead prop for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and for the Ireland national team.

Born on 14 November 1992 in County Wexford, Ireland, he comes from a farming family in the parish of Horeswood.

Furlong began his rugby journey at New Ross RFC and also played Gaelic football and hurling in his youth.

He attended Good Counsel College and studied at Dublin City University.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tadhg has one older brother named Eoin, who is a musician in the band Holy Show.

The brothers were raised in Wexford alongside their parents, James and Margaret.

The family has remained close, with public support evident during personal milestones and challenges, including the passing of their father James in December 2023 after a battle with cancer.

Career

Furlong made his senior debut for Leinster in November 2013 and has since become a mainstay of the province, amassing over 160 appearances.

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He progressed through the Leinster academy and contributed to multiple domestic and European successes.

His international career began with Ireland U20 appearances before his senior debut in 2015.

Furlong quickly established himself as Ireland’s first-choice tighthead prop, known for his technical excellence in the scrum and dynamic play around the field.

He has been a key figure in Ireland’s recent golden era, featuring prominently in Six Nations campaigns and Rugby World Cups.

Furlong has also earned selection for three British & Irish Lions tours (2017, 2021, and 2025), starting every test match across these tours—a rare achievement that underscores his consistency and reliability at the highest level.

He signed a contract extension with the IRFU keeping him with Leinster and Ireland through 2027.

Accolades

Furlong’s honors include five United Rugby Championship titles with Leinster and a European Rugby Champions Cup title in 2018.

With Ireland, he has won three Six Nations Championships (including Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023) and multiple Triple Crowns.

He has been named in the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year on three occasions (2021, 2022, and 2023).

Furlong has started all nine test matches across his three Lions tours, culminating in a series victory in Australia in 2025.