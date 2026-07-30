Former Githunguri MP Kago Wa Lydia Joins DCP, Set to Challenge Wamuchomba

Former Githunguri Member of Parliament Kago Wa Lydia has joined the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), setting the stage for a contest against the constituency’s current MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wa Lydia officially joined the party on Thursday, July 30, 2026, during a meeting with DCP party leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence.

Gachagua confirmed that Wa Lydia intends to seek the Githunguri parliamentary seat on a DCP ticket.

“This morning, at Wamunyoro Residence, I received Hon. Kago Wa Lydia, the former Member of Parliament for Githunguri Constituency, into the DCP party, the party of the moment and the future. He has told me that the people of Githunguri have instructed him to vie for the seat as Member of Parliament under the DCP party,” Gachagua said.

“I have assured him of free and fair nominations and urged him to go on an overdrive in recruiting members to the party,” he added.

Wamuchomba, who currently represents Githunguri Constituency, was Gachagua’s ally before rejoining President William Ruto’s camp.

The latest development comes as DCP continues to strengthen its presence in the Mt Kenya region by attracting leaders from other political parties.

On Wednesday, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha announced his defection from UDA to DCP.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has also announced his move from UDA to DCP, where he intends to defend his gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

The defections add to the growing political realignments in the Mt Kenya region as parties position themselves ahead of the next General Election.