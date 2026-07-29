MP Osoro bets on Ruto connection and development record to survive Sonko challenge

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro says his journey from a difficult childhood marked by poverty and the loss of his parents to the highest levels of political influence has shaped his commitment to transforming the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

In an interview with Kahawa Tungu, the second-term legislator recounted how growing up in hardship instilled resilience, determination and a desire to ensure children from disadvantaged backgrounds have better opportunities than he did.

Today, Osoro is one of President William Ruto’s closest political allies, serving as the National Assembly Majority Chief Whip and regularly accompanying the Head of State during major national functions.

Yet despite his growing influence in Nairobi, the outspoken legislator faces what could be his toughest political contest as he seeks a third term in the 2027 General Election.

Osoro is expected to square off against businessman and politician Denis Rogena Sonko in a high-stakes race for the South Mugirango parliamentary seat, where the two will battle for the support of 79,004 registered voters across Borabu/Chitago, Tabaka, Bogetenga, Moticho, Boikanga and Getenga wards.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Osoro says his personal experiences continue to shape his leadership philosophy.

“I know what it means to struggle. I came from a humble background, and that experience has always reminded me that leadership must be about improving people’s lives. I want every child, regardless of where they come from, to have an opportunity to succeed,” he said.

One of the flagship initiatives under his leadership is the Osoro Care programme, through which the constituency pays school fees for students in public secondary schools. The programme also provides full scholarships for orphans, an initiative the MP says is aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty through education.

Osoro attributes much of the constituency’s recent development to his close working relationship with President Ruto, saying the partnership has helped attract key national government projects.

“Because of the trust and friendship I have built with the President, South Mugirango has continued to receive attention. We have improved roads that were impassable for years, built classrooms, expanded access to electricity and supported thousands of learners through bursaries,” he said.

His supporters argue that his proximity to the presidency has given South Mugirango greater access to national resources and accelerated development projects.

However, critics maintain that political influence in Nairobi should translate into more visible improvements on the ground.

Leading that criticism is Denis Rogena Sonko, who has emerged as Osoro’s main challenger ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sonko argues that despite Osoro’s senior position in Parliament, many residents continue to grapple with unemployment, poor infrastructure and limited economic opportunities.

“South Mugirango needs leadership that listens to the people and focuses on creating opportunities for young people. We cannot celebrate positions in Nairobi while our youth continue struggling to find jobs and our roads remain in poor condition,” Sonko said.

Positioning himself as a fresh alternative, Sonko has pledged to prioritise youth empowerment, job creation, improved service delivery and closer engagement with residents.

He says the constituency requires a new style of leadership centred on accountability and the everyday needs of wananchi.

“The people of South Mugirango are looking for leadership that understands their struggles and is ready to work with them. I am prepared to offer that alternative,” Sonko said.

The contest is increasingly taking on national political significance, with Osoro firmly aligned to President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, while Sonko has openly expressed support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who is widely expected to mount a presidential bid.

Political observers say the race will test whether Osoro’s national influence and development record can withstand growing calls for political change.

While his access to the country’s top leadership is viewed as a significant advantage, analysts note that South Mugirango voters have historically judged their leaders on visible development projects, accessibility and their ability to respond to local challenges.

With just over a year to the 2027 General Election, the South Mugirango parliamentary race is shaping up to be one of Kisii County’s most closely watched contests, pitting an established political heavyweight against an ambitious challenger seeking to reshape the constituency’s political landscape.