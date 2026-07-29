KeNHA warns public over fake employment contract letters

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned members of the public against fraudulent employment contract letters being circulated by scammers claiming to offer jobs at the state agency.

In a public notice issued on July 29, 2026, the authority said it had become aware of fake employment contract letters falsely presented as official documents from KeNHA.

The roads agency clarified that the fraudulent documents did not originate from the authority and urged Kenyans to verify the authenticity of any employment-related communication before taking any action.

The authority stressed that employment and contract award letters are only issued to successful applicants through the authority’s official communication channels.

The agency cautioned job seekers against falling victim to fraudsters and advised them not to make any payments in exchange for employment opportunities or recruitment services.

“Employment and contract award letters are issued only to successful applicants through KeNHA’s official communication channels,” the authority said in the notice.

The authority further urged members of the public to disregard any suspicious employment letters, offers or contracts claiming to originate from the authority and to report suspected fraud or attempted scams to law enforcement agencies or directly to KeNHA.

The authority said vigilance is essential as fraudsters continue to target unsuspecting job seekers using forged recruitment documents.

KeNHA reiterated its commitment to transparency and integrity in its recruitment processes, urging the public to rely only on its official communication platforms for employment information and announcements.