Gachagua Receives 24 Sitting MCAs From Laikipia and Nakuru Into DCP

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has received 24 sitting Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Laikipia and Nakuru counties into his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Gachagua hosted the MCAs at his Wamunyoro residence on Wednesday, where he welcomed their decision to join the opposition party.

“The mass exodus from UDA, TSP and other wheelbarrow outfits to DCP is gaining momentum, and by December, they will be mere shells,” Gachagua said.

“I am pleased to have received 24 sitting MCAs from Laikipia and Nakuru counties, who paid a visit to me at the Wamunyoro residence,” he added.

Among the Laikipia MCAs who joined the group were Paul Kirenyi Leshuel of Mukogodo East Ward, Nicholas Mwaniki Muturi of Tigithi Ward, Irene Wachuka of Igwamiti Ward, Catherine Nyokabi Kibui of Ngobit Ward and Daniel Mugweru Muchemi of Umande Ward.

Others were Simon Kanyutu Kimani of Marmanet Ward, Samuel Mugambi Gatati of Salama Ward, Stephen Ndiritu Kamau of Thingithu Ward, Anthony Theuri Wambui of Nanyuki Ward, George Karuiru Wairimu of Ol-Moran Ward, Joseph Gitahi Macharia of Githiga Ward and specially elected MCA Mary Gathoni Muriuki.

Gachagua also used the occasion to promote his party’s message, saying, “Green is wealth, green is the future.”

The development comes days after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata announced his defection from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to DCP, in a move that has heightened political activity in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua has been seeking to consolidate political support in the region as he positions DCP ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Deputy President has been a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s administration and has accused the Kenya Kwanza government of failing to address the concerns of residents in the Mt Kenya region.

Political analysts have continued to assess the changing political dynamics in the region, with some arguing that the defections to DCP could signal shifting political loyalties ahead of the 2027 General Election.