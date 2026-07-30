Ruto to deliver special national address at 7pm

President William Ruto is expected to deliver a Special National Address on Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 p.m., with the speech set to focus on the country’s development agenda.

The President is expected to outline the government’s vision for accelerating economic growth, infrastructure development and other key priorities under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ruto has consistently maintained that Kenya can achieve rapid transformation similar to that of Singapore within a generation through sustained investment in infrastructure, industrialisation and economic reforms.

He has argued that expanding roads, affordable housing, energy, railways and other strategic infrastructure projects will help position Kenya as a globally competitive economy.

The government recently introduced Infrastructure Funds aimed at mobilising additional financing for major infrastructure projects, with the administration saying the initiative will reduce reliance on traditional public financing and accelerate project implementation.

However, the President’s economic agenda has continued to attract criticism from sections of the opposition and some stakeholders.

Critics have accused the government of imposing a heavy tax burden on Kenyans and questioned the necessity of some flagship projects and reforms, arguing that they have increased the cost of living and placed additional pressure on businesses and households.

Concerns have also been raised over the country’s rising public debt, which has exceeded Sh12 trillion.

According to the Office of the Controller of Budget, more than 70 per cent of the revenue collected by the government is currently used to service public debt, limiting the resources available for other public expenditure.