Two killed, 26 injured after hearse carrying mourners crashes in Kericho

Two mourners were killed and at least 26 others injured after a hearse transporting mourners overturned along the Muhoroni-Londiani Road in Kericho County early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at about 4.50am near the Tunnel area in Fort Ternan when a Mercedes-Benz bus lost control and rolled.

Police said the vehicle was heading towards Muhoroni while carrying mourners escorting the body of the late Jayden Kamau when the driver reportedly lost control.

The bus veered off the road to the left before rolling once.

Two passengers, identified as 36-year-old Mathew Obiero and 21-year-old Margaret Areyo, died at the scene.

Twenty-six other occupants sustained injuries of varying severity and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Among the seriously injured were two passengers who were reported unconscious, while others suffered head injuries, chest injuries, cuts, fractures, dislocations and general body pains.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to St Vincent Mortuary awaiting identification by relatives and post-mortem examinations.

Police visited and documented the scene before towing the damaged vehicle to the police station, where it is being held pending inspection.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Separate accidents overnight left ten people dead, police said.