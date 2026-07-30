How to Cancel FNB Funeral Cover

FNB Funeral Cover provides financial support to help cover funeral expenses for you and your loved ones. If your financial situation changes or you no longer need the policy, you can cancel your funeral cover by following FNB’s cancellation process. Before cancelling, review your policy carefully because ending your cover means you and your beneficiaries will no longer be protected once the cancellation takes effect.

Begin by checking your funeral cover policy documents to understand the cancellation terms, notice requirements, and the date on which your cover will end.

Reviewing your policy helps you avoid unexpected issues or misunderstandings during the cancellation process.

Read your policy terms

Check the cancellation conditions

Confirm your policy details

Contact FNB Insurance

Contact FNB Insurance and inform them that you want to cancel your funeral cover.

Have your ID number, policy number, and personal details ready so the consultant can verify your identity and process your request.

Contact FNB Insurance

Provide your policy information

Request cancellation

Complete the Cancellation Process

If required, complete any cancellation forms or verification steps requested by FNB.

Follow all instructions provided to ensure your request is processed successfully.

Complete any required forms

Confirm your identity

Submit the cancellation request

Request Written Confirmation

After your cancellation has been processed, ask FNB to provide written confirmation by email or SMS.

Keep this confirmation for your records in case you need proof that the policy was cancelled.

Request written confirmation

Save the confirmation message

Keep your policy records

Monitor Your Bank Account

After the cancellation date, review your bank statements to ensure that no further funeral cover premiums are deducted.

If deductions continue after your confirmed cancellation, contact FNB immediately so the matter can be investigated.

Check your bank statements

Confirm premium deductions have stopped

Report unexpected deductions promptly

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