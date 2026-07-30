DuePoint is a South African business that offers various financial, insurance, and wealth-building products through monthly memberships. If you no longer wish to continue with your membership or any of its products, you will need to follow the company’s cancellation process. Learning how to cancel DuePoint helps ensure that your membership is ended correctly and that future debit orders or recurring payments are stopped where applicable.
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Review Your Membership Details
Before requesting cancellation, identify the membership or product you want to cancel.
Check your agreement to understand any notice periods, terms, or conditions that may apply.
- Review your membership agreement
- Identify the product to cancel
- Check any cancellation requirements
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Contact DuePoint Customer Support
Reach out to DuePoint through its official customer support channels and inform them that you want to cancel your membership or product.
Provide your membership number and any other information required to verify your identity.
- Contact customer support
- Provide your membership details
- Request cancellation
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Complete Any Required Cancellation Process
DuePoint may ask you to complete a cancellation form or verify your request before processing it.
Follow all instructions carefully to avoid delays.
- Complete any required forms
- Verify your identity if requested
- Submit the cancellation request
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Request Written Confirmation
Once your cancellation has been processed, ask for written confirmation by email or another official method.
Keep this confirmation for your records in case of future queries.
- Request written confirmation
- Save the confirmation message
- Keep your records safely
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Monitor Your Bank Account
After the cancellation takes effect, review your bank statements to ensure that no further debit orders or recurring payments are deducted.
If a payment is processed after your confirmed cancellation, contact DuePoint immediately and, if necessary, speak to your bank for assistance.
- Check your bank statements
- Confirm that deductions have stopped
- Report any unexpected charges promptly
Also Read: How to Cancel Data Refill on Vodacom
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