DuePoint is a South African business that offers various financial, insurance, and wealth-building products through monthly memberships. If you no longer wish to continue with your membership or any of its products, you will need to follow the company’s cancellation process. Learning how to cancel DuePoint helps ensure that your membership is ended correctly and that future debit orders or recurring payments are stopped where applicable.

Before requesting cancellation, identify the membership or product you want to cancel.

Check your agreement to understand any notice periods, terms, or conditions that may apply.

Review your membership agreement

Identify the product to cancel

Check any cancellation requirements

Contact DuePoint Customer Support

Reach out to DuePoint through its official customer support channels and inform them that you want to cancel your membership or product.

Provide your membership number and any other information required to verify your identity.

Contact customer support

Provide your membership details

Request cancellation

Complete Any Required Cancellation Process

DuePoint may ask you to complete a cancellation form or verify your request before processing it.

Follow all instructions carefully to avoid delays.

Complete any required forms

Verify your identity if requested

Submit the cancellation request

Request Written Confirmation

Once your cancellation has been processed, ask for written confirmation by email or another official method.

Keep this confirmation for your records in case of future queries.

Request written confirmation

Save the confirmation message

Keep your records safely

Monitor Your Bank Account

After the cancellation takes effect, review your bank statements to ensure that no further debit orders or recurring payments are deducted.

If a payment is processed after your confirmed cancellation, contact DuePoint immediately and, if necessary, speak to your bank for assistance.

Check your bank statements

Confirm that deductions have stopped

Report any unexpected charges promptly

Also Read: How to Cancel Data Refill on Vodacom