An IFA debit order is a recurring payment authorised to be deducted from your bank account for a product or service. If you no longer require the service or believe the debit order is incorrect, you can cancel it by following the appropriate steps. It is important to remember that cancelling the debit order through your bank does not automatically cancel the agreement you have with the service provider. Learning how to cancel an IFA debit order helps you prevent unwanted deductions while ensuring you meet any contractual obligations.

Start by checking your bank statement to identify the debit order you want to cancel.

Take note of the company name, reference number, deduction date, and amount, as you may need this information during the cancellation process.

Review your bank statement

Record the debit order details

Confirm the correct transaction

Contact the Service Provider

Before stopping the debit order, contact the company that collects the payment.

Inform them that you want to cancel the service or agreement and request written confirmation of the cancellation.

Contact the service provider

Request cancellation of the agreement

Keep written confirmation

Request Your Bank to Stop the Debit Order

If the debit order continues after cancelling the agreement, contact your bank and ask them to stop or dispute the debit order.

Many banks allow you to stop recurring debit orders through their mobile app, internet banking, or by visiting a branch.

Contact your bank

Request a debit order stop or dispute

Follow the bank’s instructions

Confirm That the Debit Order Has Been Cancelled

After submitting your request, verify that the bank has processed the cancellation.

Review your account over the next few weeks to ensure no further deductions are made.

Check your cancellation status

Review your account regularly

Confirm deductions have stopped

Keep Your Records

Retain copies of your cancellation request, bank correspondence, and any confirmation received from the service provider.

These records can be useful if the debit order is processed again or if a dispute arises in the future.

Save cancellation confirmations

Keep bank correspondence

Retain copies of relevant documents

Also Read: How to Cancel Data Refill on Vodacom