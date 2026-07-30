How to Cancel eWallet on FNB App

FNB eWallet allows you to send money quickly to someone using their cellphone number, even if they do not have a bank account. If you send money by mistake or no longer want the recipient to receive it, you may be able to cancel the eWallet transaction, provided the funds have not yet been withdrawn. Learning how to cancel an eWallet on the FNB app helps you recover your money when eligible and avoid unnecessary losses.
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Open the FNB App
Start by launching the FNB app on your smartphone and signing in using your username and password or your preferred authentication method.
Ensure that you have a stable internet connection before proceeding.
- Open the FNB app
- Log in securely
- Check your internet connection
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Navigate to the eWallet Section
From the main menu, locate and open the eWallet service.
Select the option that allows you to manage or view your existing eWallet transactions.
- Open the eWallet menu
- View your transactions
- Select the correct eWallet transfer
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Select the eWallet You Want to Cancel
Choose the eWallet transaction you wish to cancel.
If the recipient has not yet withdrawn the money, the app may display an option to cancel or reverse the transaction.
- Select the correct transaction
- Check whether cancellation is available
- Review the transaction details
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Confirm the Cancellation
If the cancellation option is available, follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.
Once the cancellation is successful, the money will generally be returned to your account according to FNB’s processing procedures.
- Tap the cancel option
- Confirm your request
- Wait for the confirmation message
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Contact FNB if Cancellation Is Not Available
If the recipient has already withdrawn the funds or the cancellation option no longer appears, contact FNB customer support immediately for assistance.
The bank will advise whether any further action can be taken, although recovery is not guaranteed once the funds have been collected.
- Contact FNB customer support
- Provide the transaction details
- Follow the bank’s instructions
Also Read: How to Cancel Data Refill on Vodacom
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