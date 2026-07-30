How to Cancel eWallet on FNB App

FNB eWallet allows you to send money quickly to someone using their cellphone number, even if they do not have a bank account. If you send money by mistake or no longer want the recipient to receive it, you may be able to cancel the eWallet transaction, provided the funds have not yet been withdrawn. Learning how to cancel an eWallet on the FNB app helps you recover your money when eligible and avoid unnecessary losses.

Start by launching the FNB app on your smartphone and signing in using your username and password or your preferred authentication method.

Ensure that you have a stable internet connection before proceeding.

Open the FNB app

Log in securely

Check your internet connection

Navigate to the eWallet Section

From the main menu, locate and open the eWallet service.

Select the option that allows you to manage or view your existing eWallet transactions.

Open the eWallet menu

View your transactions

Select the correct eWallet transfer

Select the eWallet You Want to Cancel

Choose the eWallet transaction you wish to cancel.

If the recipient has not yet withdrawn the money, the app may display an option to cancel or reverse the transaction.

Select the correct transaction

Check whether cancellation is available

Review the transaction details

Confirm the Cancellation

If the cancellation option is available, follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

Once the cancellation is successful, the money will generally be returned to your account according to FNB’s processing procedures.

Tap the cancel option

Confirm your request

Wait for the confirmation message

Contact FNB if Cancellation Is Not Available

If the recipient has already withdrawn the funds or the cancellation option no longer appears, contact FNB customer support immediately for assistance.

The bank will advise whether any further action can be taken, although recovery is not guaranteed once the funds have been collected.

Contact FNB customer support

Provide the transaction details

Follow the bank’s instructions

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