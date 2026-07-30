Police probe child’s death, acid attack in Kasarani

Detectives in Nairobi have launched investigations into the death of a one-year-eight-month-old girl and the acid attack on an 18-year-old woman in an incident that unfolded in Githurai 44, Kasarani Sub-County.

Police said they responded to a report from a member of the public who informed them that a young woman had been splashed with acid in the Rurii area.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers established that the victim aged18, had already been rushed to St. John’s Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the woman told investigators that a child had been strangled to death in the same house by the child’s mother, whom she identified as her sister-in-law.

Police returned to the residence on the first floor of “A” Apartment, where they found the body of a girl aged one year and eight months.

The child was lying on the floor, covered with a duvet in the corner of the house.

Crime scene officers from Kasarani documented the scene before the body was moved to the Kenyatta University Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The woman sustained acid burns in the incident and remains admitted to St. John’s Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and the acid attack, including the alleged involvement of the child’s mother.

No arrest had been made by Thursday morning amid investigations into the murder and the attack.

Police said they want to know more on the whereabouts of the mother of the slain minor.

And police in Lamu County arrested a 32-year-old man following the death of his three-week-old infant under circumstances that investigators are treating as suspected murder.

The incident was reported on Wednesday after the child’s mother noticed that the infant was bleeding from the mouth and nose.

She immediately rushed the baby to Lamu County Referral Hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the hospital and documented the case.

Investigators said the infant’s body had no visible external injuries. It was moved to the Lamu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the previous evening, at around 5:00 p.m., the child’s mother had been involved in a domestic dispute with her alleged partner.

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to separate from the complainant, demanded custody of the infant and assaulted the child’s mother during the altercation.

The suspect was arrested and is being held in police custody pending arraignment as investigations into the infant’s death continue.